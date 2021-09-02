PS5 Digital sold out at Amazon — where to find inventory next

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

Update: Amazon is now sold out of consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock guide for the latest updates on the next restock.

Amazon is currently holding its first PS5 restock of the month. The retailer now has the PS5 Digital on sale for $399 via this link. If it sells out, check again in a few minutes as it could come back in stock. (Alternatively, try checking the page via an incognito Web browser).

Last month Amazon had PS5 restock via its Treasure Truck. This is the most PS5 action we've seen from Amazon in quite some time. (You can sign up for Treasure Truck alerts in case of any future drops in your local area).

Last month Amazon experimented with offering early access PS5 restocks exclusively to Prime members. This new perk for subscribers to the company’s premium membership service was trialed on Amazon UK, and has yet to make its way over to Amazon US. There’s been no indication that the next U.S. restock will include any early access window but that could change ahead of the drop.

Speaking of the U.K., stock tracking accounts on the other side of the pond have also indicated that Amazon UK will also be dropping PS5 restock in the coming days. This news originally came from the @ps5ukalerts Twitter account, although it's expected that Prime members will have exclusive access to this drop at least initially.

