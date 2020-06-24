New on Netflix July 2020: Umbrella Academy season 2, Babysitters Club and more

There's always something new on Netflix to watch. Every month, the streaming service releases dozens of new shows and movies. July 2020 is no different and brings something for everyone — whether you are a fan of superhero dramas, teen romantic comedies, gripping documentaries or laugh-out-loud comedy specials. The quantity and quality of offerings are why we named Netflix the winner of the first ever Tom's Guide Award for top streaming service.

The most notable new on Netflix titles are the long-awaited TV adaptation of the beloved Baby-Sitters Club books, Umbrella Academy season 2, the frothy film Kissing Booth 2 and the Charlize Theron-starring action movie The Old Guard. And for anyone who missed The Last Dance, the Michael Jordan documentary, it will start streaming on US Netflix (having been on Netflix internationally prior).

That's just the tip of the iceberg. We're also looking forward to brand-new episodes of the iconic mystery show Unsolved Mysteries, the travel adventure Down to Earth With Zac Efron and the fantastical Cursed, which reimagines Arthurian legend. Netflix is also one of the best streaming services when it comes to standup comedy. This month brings new specials from Thiago Ventura and Jack Whitehall.

A bunch of older movies are also joining Netflix's vast library, including The Karate Kid trilogy. Be sure to watch (or rewatch) them before the sequel series Cobra Kai moves to Netflix sometime in the near future.

If you're looking for specific genres to watch, be sure to check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

Here's the lineup of what's new on Netflix in July 2020. We've also got the list of what's leaving the service, as well as the remaining titles for late June. Our top selections are in bold.

New on Netflix June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

New on Netflix June 29

Bratz: The Movie

New on Netflix June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

New on Netflix July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 5

Only

New on Netflix July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

New on Netflix July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

New on Netflix July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was it Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1

New on Netflix July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 10

The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

New on Netflix July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2

New on Netflix July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

New on Netflix July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original)

Funan

New on Netflix July 18

Gigantosaurus Season 1

The Notebook

New on Netflix July 19

The Last Dance

New on Netflix July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

New on Netflix July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix July 26

Banana Split

Shameless Season 10

New on Netflix July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

What’s Leaving Netflix July 2020

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho! Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2