New on Netflix July 2020: Umbrella Academy season 2, Babysitters Club and more

There's always something new on Netflix to watch. Every month, the streaming service releases dozens of new shows and movies. July 2020 is no different and brings something for everyone — whether you are a fan of superhero dramas, teen romantic comedies, gripping documentaries or laugh-out-loud comedy specials. The quantity and quality of offerings are why we named Netflix the winner of the first ever Tom's Guide Award for top streaming service.
The most notable new on Netflix titles are the long-awaited TV adaptation of the beloved Baby-Sitters Club books, Umbrella Academy season 2, the frothy film Kissing Booth 2 and the Charlize Theron-starring action movie The Old Guard. And for anyone who missed The Last Dance, the Michael Jordan documentary, it will start streaming on US Netflix (having been on Netflix internationally prior).
That's just the tip of the iceberg. We're also looking forward to brand-new episodes of the iconic mystery show Unsolved Mysteries, the travel adventure Down to Earth With Zac Efron and the fantastical Cursed, which reimagines Arthurian legend. Netflix is also one of the best streaming services when it comes to standup comedy. This month brings new specials from Thiago Ventura and Jack Whitehall.
A bunch of older movies are also joining Netflix's vast library, including The Karate Kid trilogy. Be sure to watch (or rewatch) them before the sequel series Cobra Kai moves to Netflix sometime in the near future.
If you're looking for specific genres to watch, be sure to check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.
Here's the lineup of what's new on Netflix in July 2020. We've also got the list of what's leaving the service, as well as the remaining titles for late June. Our top selections are in bold.
New on Netflix June 26
- Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
- Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
- Straight Up
New on Netflix June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
New on Netflix June 30
- Adu (Netflix Film)
- BNA (Netflix Anime)
- George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Say I Do (Netflix Original)
- Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
- Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
- #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom Seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler's List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
New on Netflix July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Warrior Nun Season 1 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original)
- Desperados (Netflix Film)
- Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)
- Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 5
- Only
New on Netflix July 6
- A Kid from Coney Island
New on Netflix July 7
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
New on Netflix July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
- Stateless (Netflix Original)
- Was it Love? (Netflix Original)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1
New on Netflix July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
- The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 10
- The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
- Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
- The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
- The Twelve (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 14
- The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
- One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
- Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
New on Netflix July 15
- Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
- Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
- Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2
New on Netflix July 16
- Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
- MILF (Netflix Film)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
New on Netflix July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
- Cursed (Netflix Original)
- Funan
New on Netflix July 18
- Gigantosaurus Season 1
- The Notebook
New on Netflix July 19
- The Last Dance
New on Netflix July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
New on Netflix July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
New on Netflix July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
- Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
- Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs (Netflix Original)
- Spotlight
New on Netflix July 23
- The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
New on Netflix July 24
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
- Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
- In the Dark Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
- Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
New on Netflix July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless Season 10
New on Netflix July 28
- Jeopardy! Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 29
- The Hater (Netflix Film)
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix July 30
- Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)
New on Netflix July 31
- Get Even (Netflix Original)
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
- Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
- The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
What’s Leaving Netflix July 2020
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho! Season 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Metres Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2