Marvel movie release dates: Every comic book show and movie coming soon

The calendar of Marvel movie release dates keeps changing, largely due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the latest Sony Spider-Man movies got delayed, and that led Disney and Marvel to move its release dates for its Doctor Strange and Thor sequels.

What's a comic book movie lover to do? Make a giant calendar of release dates, that's what. We've collected not only every Marvel movie release date, but everything from Sony's Spider-Man movies set, and even the MCU Phase 4 shows coming to Disney Plus .

And because we're not partisans, we're also including a full schedule for the upcoming DCEU movies. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most high-profile movies to lose its original release date, but it's still slated to come out this year. Confused by the ever-changing list of DC shows? We've got those covered too.

Keep this page bookmarked, as there are pretty good odds that Marvel movie release dates will change, and that other films in this list may slide and adjust as well.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

November 6, 2020: Black Widow

February 12, 2021: Eternals

May 7, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

February 11, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6, 2022: Black Panther 2

Captain Marvel II February 17, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film

Untitled Marvel Studios film May 5, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film

Untitled Marvel Studios film July 28, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film

Untitled Marvel Studios film November 3, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film

Untitled Marvel Studios film To be announced: Blade

Blade To be announced: Avengers 5

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

March 19, 2021: Morbius

Morbius June 25, 2021: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage November 5, 2021: Spider-Man 3 (sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Spider-Man 3 (sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home) October 7, 2022: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

August 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

December 2020: WandaVision

Spring 2021: Loki

Summer 2021: What If...?

What If...? Fall 2021: Hawkeye series

Hawkeye series To be announced: Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel To be announced: She Hulk

She Hulk To be announced: Moon Knight

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

August 14, 2020: Wonder Woman 2 (aka Wonder Woman 1984)

(aka Wonder Woman 1984) August 6, 2021: The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad October 1, 2021: The Batman

December 22, 2021: Black Adam

Black Adam May 22, 2022: DC Super Pets

DC Super Pets June 3, 2022: The Flash

The Flash Nov, 4 2022: Shazam! 2

Shazam! 2 December 16, 2022: Aquaman 2

May 18, 2020: Stargirl

Stargirl Fall 2020: Doom Patrol Season 2

Doom Patrol Season 2 To be announced: Green Lantern

Green Lantern To be announced: Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Aquaman: King of Atlantis To be announced: DC Super Hero High

DC Super Hero High To be announced: DC's Strange Adventures

DC's Strange Adventures To be announced: DMZ