Killer Echo Dot bundle deals start at $29 right now

Amazon's December deals are in full swing, and the retailer is pairing our favorite pint-sized smart speaker with other products that work with Alexa. For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 59% off its best Echo Dot bundles.

Currently, you can get the Echo Dot with TP Link Smart Plug Bundle for $29.99. Normally, this bundle would cost you $72.89, so that's $43 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Echo Dot bundle and one of the best smart home deals you can get right now.

Echo Dot w/ TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug: was $72.98 now $29.99

This is the best Echo Dot bundle for smart home beginners. It includes Amazon's 3rd gen Echo Dot Alexa-enabled speaker, and TP Link simple smart plug. This deal saves you $43. View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Fire TV Blaster, and Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle: was $134.97 now $94.97

This exclusive Amazon smart home bundle includes the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Fire TV Blaster, and Fire TV Stick 4K. This kit adds voice control to your existing TV, soundbar, satellite or cable box. View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Ring Video Doorbell 2: was $288.99 now $139

See, hear, and talk to visitors at your front door with this Echo Show 5 smart and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle.

View Deal

Amazon's third generation Echo Dot features a charcoal fabric cover and vastly improved sound over its predecessors. The TP-Link smart plug included in this bundle lets you turn electronics on or off using Alexa or an app on your smartphone.

In our Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, we loved its nice design and great sound. We gave it an overall rating of 5 out of 5 stars and awarded it Editor's Choice.

As part of its sitewide sale, Amazon also has the Echo Dot, Fire TV Blaster, and Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle on sale for $94.97 ($40 off). The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream videos, music, interact with Alexa, and play games. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Blaster lets you voice control your existing TV, soundbar, satellite or cable box.

As an alternative, Amazon offers another Echo device bundle deal in the Echo Show 5 w/ Ring Video Doorbell Bundle for $139 ($150 off). This smart home kit makes it easy to see, hear, and talk to visitors at your front door.

