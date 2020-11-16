IPVanish Black Friday deal: huge VPN savings at just $2.91/mo, plus free cloud storage

We're still reeling from IPVanish's last offer, which was one of the top VPN deals we'd seen in a long time. But now, the US-based provider's fresh entry into the VPN Black Friday deals has reached a new high (or low, more accurately).

This newest deal from the best VPN contender has slashed the price of the annual plan to just $2.91 a month, which is a huge 76% cheaper than paying monthly. Put another way, it works out at just $34.99 for the whole year.

That's not the end of it, though – with any IPVanish plan, 250GB of secure cloud storage courtesy of SugarSync is also thrown in absolutely free. Worth $9.99 a month on its own, that's a serious value-add, and could save you a heap if you're in the market for both.

This IPVanish deal is focused around Cyber Month, so while there's no set end date, we don't see it lasting into December. So, if you need a tried-and-tested VPN service for as little as possible, now's the time to grab it.

IPVanish deal – save 76% on 1-year plan + FREE cloud storage

$2.91 a month: If you're after a well-established VPN provider that can pretty much do it all, this is a great deal to pay attention to. Not usually incredibly cheap, IPVanish has recently seen a spate of big reductions, and this current deal is the best of the bunch. You'll get a year of cover for just $2.91 a month and you'll also get 250GB of SugarSync storage thrown in for free.

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,500 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What’s more, IPVanish isn’t usually the cheapest of VPN providers, so if you’ve considered the service but decided it’s a bit pricey, now’s the time to make the jump. This deal brings the price down so it’s competitive with the very best cheap VPN services, and you can’t ignore that free cloud storage either.

In terms of functionality, we’d usually recommend ExpressVPN over all others, but at $6.67 a month it looks expensive (although worth it) compared to IPVanish. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, which is even cheaper at just $2.49.

But, if you’ve got your heart set on IPVanish, this deal looks like it’s as good as it’s going to get – and at $2.91 a month, that’s very good indeed.