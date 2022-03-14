How to watch Young Rock season 2 online and without cable

It's almost time to watch Young Rock season 2 online, and see how younger versions of Dwayne interact with the wild world of professional wrestling, as he inches closer to the man he becomes.

Young Rock season 2 start time, channel Young Rock season 2 episode 1 airs on Tuesday (March 15). It airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The new season will see the meta-story evolving — Dwayne Johnson (playing himself) is getting closer to his 2032 presidential election — and the topic of fatherhood is coming to the forefront in his interviews with Randall Park (who, yes, is also playing a fictional version of himself).

The other big twist for Young Rock season 2 is the fact that Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Goonies, Rudy) is going to be playing the adult version of one of Johnson's childhood bullies. So, if you had Samwise Gamgee bullying The Rock on your bingo card? Can you pick my lotto numbers?

The series will bring The Rock a new role, as Dwayne "The Narrator" Johnson. His voice-over work will be the thread that sews together his life at ages 10, 15 and 20 years old.

Johnson's grandmother will be under house-arrest, we'll see his younger self's troubles in the Canadian football league and we'll even see that his inspiration to join pro wrestling also came from seeing The Undertaker and Kane. We'll also see fictional versions of Bam Bam Bigelow, The "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Andre the Giant.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Young Rock season 2 online. And check out a trailer for the new season:

How to watch Young Rock season 2 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Young Rock if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching Young Rock season 2 using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and ease-of-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStation. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Young Rock season 2 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Young Rock season 2 if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Young Rock on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV. We recommend Hulu and YouTube TV, but not AT&T's service.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch Young Rock without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Sling has a three-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network. Fubo has a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Young Rock season 2 in the UK

Bad news for Brits! Young Rock season 2 doesn't have an announced premiere date in the UK.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Young Rock season 2 in Canada

We expect that Canadians will be able to watch Young Rock live at 8 p.m. ET on CityTV — as was the case last season.

Having trouble finding it? You may need a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Young Rock season 2 in Australia

It looks like Young Rock season 2 should be on Binge, the exclusive home of the series.

Americans having trouble finding it abroad? You can watch Young Rock season 2 live (where it will air on Wednesdays at 10am AEST) can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.