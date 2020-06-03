How to watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes online with Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and more

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes start time, channel CMT Celebrates Our Heroes airs tonight (June 3) at 8 p.m. on CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land

If you love country music, be sure to watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes online. Country music's biggest stars are teaming up for a virtual tribute to first responders and healthcare workers, the U.S. military, food industry workers, community leaders and other inspirational Americans.

The special will feature performances and appearances by Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Brandi Carlile, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt and many more.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes is airing across four networks: CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. It's a different take on CMT's usual Artists of the Year celebration honoring the year's top country artists. In the past, the live, Nashville-based special has advocated for important causes, such as raising awareness and funds for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey as well as the tragic events at Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes online. Watch a promo below:

How to watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes in the US

Country fans in the U.S. can watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: Country artists lineup

The CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special will feature many of country music's top stars. There will be performances and cameos by: