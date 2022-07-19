How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online: Release date and time

When you watch American Horror Stories season 2 online, you may never know what you're going to get. Yes, horror TV master Ryan Murphy and his gang are back for a second set of the anthology series spin-off that delivers a new fright each week.

American Horror Stories season 2 online release date and time When: American Horror Stories season 2 drops at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (July 21).

Watch in the U.S.: on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Denis O'Hare, who has been in six previous AHS seasons, is back in episode 1, the creepily titled "Dollhouse." Yes, we may be free of these marionettes by the end of the first week.

Also returning is Cody Fern, who will appear in episode 2 ("Milkmaids"), after last being seen in "Feral" in season 1.

One of the more exciting appearances this season is a debut: Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, Antelebellum), who was previously only in the big American Horror Story seasons "Coven," "Apocalypse" and "Freak Show." She arrives in the third episode, which also features Max Greenfield.

All that said? Episode 5 is titled "Bloody Mary," and so we're more than amped to hear that Murphy & Co. are tackling that horror story.

Below, we've got everything you need to watch American Horror Stories online. Check out the trailer, where we get a glimpse of the dollhouse, some stitches and much more.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in the US

You've got only one way to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in the U.S., on Hulu. There, it debuts online on Thursday (July 21) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

American Horror Stories is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Can you watch American Horror Stories in the UK, Canada and Australia?

This is the complicated part. Hulu isn't available internationally, but the Disney Plus Star Channel will deliver this new season outside of the U.S.

The only problem is that no release date is officially announced.