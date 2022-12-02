How to save when buying a Christmas tree — 4 tips to spend less

With the Christmas holiday coming up, many will soon be looking to pick up this year’s Christmas tree. However, as with most other expenses this year, the cost of a Christmas tree will be more expensive than last year. Because of high inflation, along with increased labor and fuel costs, the cost of growing trees has increased around 15% to 20% (opens in new tab) since last year’s holiday season. This hike in production costs has led many Christmas tree growers to increase the price of fir trees, the standard Christmas tree, anywhere from 5% to 15% (opens in new tab). Last year, the average price of a Christmas tree was $70. This year, it’s expected to be about $100 (opens in new tab).

However, this increase in price doesn’t mean you’ll have to forgo a traditional tree this year. The following tips can help you save on a Christmas tree despite these rising costs.

Choose a smaller tree

(Image credit: Home Depot)

Saving on your Christmas tree this year could be as easy as downsizing to a smaller tree. While a smaller tree, like five feet, may not be what you’re used to, you’ll still get that classic pine smell for a fraction of the price. Plus, smaller variety trees can sometimes be found at local garden centers, saving you a trip to the tree lot. Think about it this way: while a grandiose tree seems ideal, it’ll be on the curb in a few weeks, so why spend more than you have to?

Consider an artificial tree

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re trying to be as frugal as possible during the holiday season, consider choosing an artificial tree over a real one. It’s actually a great option if you’re tired of the maintenance that comes with a real fir tree, not to mention the cost. You’ll also be able to save for years to come, as artificial trees don’t have to be bought year after year like real trees do. On average, artificial trees last for 6 years (opens in new tab). Plus, many come pre-lit, saving you from buying additional lighting as well. You won’t get the same Christmas tree smell as normally would, but it could be worth it considering the expenses.

Buy online from a big-box store

(Image credit: Home Decorators Collection)

If you’re set on getting a real tree this Christmas, skipping a trip to your local Christmas tree grower could save you money. Instead, consider buying a real tree online. Surprisingly, retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s sell fresh cut Christmas trees online. For example, 6’ to 7’ real Fraser Firs (opens in new tab) are going for only $99 at Walmart right now. By shopping around online, you’ll easily be able to compare prices and make sure you get the best deal.

Wait to buy later in the season

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t mind waiting, buying a tree later in the season usually means you’ll get a better price for it. Stock will have dropped and many growers will be looking to sell remaining inventory. Just make sure the tree you choose is still healthy if you decide to wait to buy one.

