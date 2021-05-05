Grab big savings and a free Google Nest Hub with the new Nectar memory foam mattress

Nectar launched two new premium memory foam mattresses last week, and you can already save nearly $500 on these extra comfortable, temperature controlled releases. That means prices are starting at just $899 right now, but that's not all.

Nectar has partnered with Google to support its Sleep Sensing software, which means you'll also receive a free Google Nest Hub and $399 worth of sleep accessories as well. All in you can save just under $1,000 on all the goodies in your basket, with a range of sizes available as well.

That's phenomenal value overall, and perfect if you're after a premium mattress from one of the best mattress brands on the web.

Nectar Premier Mattress | $498 worth of free accessories: From $899 at Nectar

You'll find big savings on the new Nectar Premier mattress, with not only the standard $399 worth of free accessories we've been seeing on the site over the last few months, but also a free Google Nest Hub. That comes on top of discounts that can save you nearly $500 as well.

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress | free Google Nest Hub: From $1,199 at Nectar

The Nectar Premier Copper mattress offers a thicker profile overall, with a larger gel memory foam top layer, and two extra inches of base support. That means the Premier Copper offers another step up in both temperature regulation and overall comfort. The more expensive model is still available with a free Google Nest Hub and $399 worth of sleep accessories if you're looking to track and smarten up your sleep as well.

The Nectar Premier mattresses come to replace the Lush model, but the standard Premier model comes in at a slightly lower price tag. Considering you're getting an extra inch of thickness, a new high density, thermo-regulating gel memory foam layer, and extra transitional foam to ease motion transfer that's particularly good value.

Opt for the Premier Copper, however, and you'll get all this plus another inch of comfort and additional cooling properties as well.

Nectar Nectar Premier Nectar Premier Copper Price $499 - $1,099 $899 - $1,399 $1,199 - $1,799 Height 12-inch 13-inch 14-inch Cover Polyethylene Blend Cooling Cover 2x Polyethylene Blend Cooling Cover 2x Polyethylene Blend Cooling Cover Top Layer 3-inch gel memory foam 3-inch high-density gel memory foam with surfaced infused phase change materials 4-inch high-density gel memory foam with surfaced infused phase change materials Layer 2 2-inch transitional foam 3-inch soft transitional foam 1-inch soft transitional foam Base Layer 7-inch base support layer 7-inch base support layer 9-inch base support layer

More Nectar mattress deals

These new models come after some additional changes were made to the Nectar memory foam mattress last month. The standard Nectar mattress now offers additional cooling tech inside, and starts at just $499.

You'll find plenty more Nectar mattress sales available right now, especially considering we're nearing Memorial Day mattress deals. However, we do see cheap mattress sales available year round.