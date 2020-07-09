Get a massive 4TB WD external drive for just $79 in huge storage deal

Are you taking proper care of your computer files? Are you sure everything is copied, in case of an accident or emergency? If you're not answering "yes!" to both of these questions, we've found the deal that will take that burden off your mind.

Best Buy is currently slashing the price of the WD 4TB easystore external hard drive to $79.99. That's a savings of $120 off the normal $199.99 MSRP, making this an offer most will have a hard time saying no to.

WD easystore 4TB Ext. Drive: was $199 now $79 @ Best Buy

Spring cleaning turns into summer housekeeping, and it doesn't stop at your computer. 4TB is more than enough space to back up your computer in one partition, while storing larger projects on a separate partition. View Deal

It's USB 3.0 for faster backups (and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 ports) — plus it comes with backup utilities to do the work of backing up your drive for you.

While we love the best cloud storage services, I use both external drives and cloud services to keep my laptop backed up. Why? Because if something goes wrong with your laptop, there's no faster way to restore it than with a local drive. The cloud, I'd argue, is best kept for having an off-site backup — that can be mailed to you by that service — in case something happens at your home (let's say your surge protector fails).

All week, Tom's Guide will be sharing the best July sales as part of our Summer Savings event. Be sure to check back often for the best opportunities to save.