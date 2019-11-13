Get a $10 Amazon gift card when you spend $50 at Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to purchase holiday gifts, but it's also a great time to stock up on daily household items like paper towels and tissues.

For a limited time, when you spend $50 or more on health and household items at Amazon, you'll get a free $10 Amazon gift card. That's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

The sale includes a variety of household items like toilet paper, paper towels, and hand wipes. There's also a good amount of baby items like Huggies Pull-Ups and Huggies Baby Wipes.

Some of the best Amazon deals are the ones where you get a free gift card for buying stuff you would normally buy, which is why we're a huge fan of this deal. (Amazon tends to offers a lot of deals like this on Amazon Prime Day). Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest post-Black Friday discounts.