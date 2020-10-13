Forget Apple TV — Fire TV Cube is $50 off in sweet Prime Day deal

After months of waiting, Prime Day deals are finally here. And once again the biggest discounts are on Amazon's own devices, including the Fire TV Cube. So this is your chance to save on this Fire TV/Echo hybrid.

For a limited time you can get the Fire TV Cube on Amazon for $79. That's $50 off the normal price, making it a great Prime Day deal for this TV upgrade.

Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @Amazon

The Fire TV Cube has all the features of a Fire TV and Echo speaker in one device. And it's now $50 off at Amazon. Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K, control cable TV with your voice and more.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube is for the people who want to keep control of all the stuff around their TV without having to keep track of a dozen different remotes. Whether it's your soundbar, smart home devices, that cable box you don't want to get rid of, or some over A/V equipment, the Fire TV Cube can hook it all up to Alexa.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube lets you not only control smart home gadgets, you can change live cable or satellite TV channels with your voice. When you don't want the Fire TV Cube to hear you, you can also turn the mic button off.

You also get access to 4K content, complete with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as all of the most popular streaming channels.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals this week, so make sure to keep your eyes on Tom's Guide, for all the best money-saving bargains.