Exetel’s AU$120 NBN discount makes the award-winning provider even cheaper

Exetel just made a strong case for NBN provider of the year with some last-minute discounts on its NBN plans before we say goodbye to 2022. Announcing that new customers can save up to AU$120 over six months, Exetel’s NBN plans (opens in new tab) (which represented good value before the discounts) are well worth consideration if you’ve been thinking of changing your NBN provider.

The AU$120 saving applies to Exetel’s NBN 100, 250 and 1000 plans (speeds are advertised as 225Mbps and 245Mbps for the latter two, respectively), while the NBN 50 plan receives a AU$90 discount over the same six month period.

In our (frankly, well-versed opinion) this discount makes Exetel’s NBN 100 plan (opens in new tab) the cheapest on the market, when you take advertised typical evening speed into account. This is because Exetel advertises the full 100Mbps download speed during the busy period. Spintel and Telstra promise the same, but both charge more for their respective NBN 100 plans. Optus has a higher minimum cost, since it will charge you for the modem if you cancel after just one month.

In the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) most recent broadband performance data report (opens in new tab), Exetel delivered 101.5% of advertised download speeds, indicating you are highly likely to get the full 100Mbps in your home. Remember that you’re more likely to achieve the maximum 100Mbps download speed if you have a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection type. Fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) has the potential to support NBN 100 plans, but because it uses copper wiring in its infrastructure, it isn’t guaranteed.

With the discount applied, you can get Exetel’s NBN 100 plan for AU$64.95p/m for six months, after which it increases to its normal price of $84.95p/m. But, the most attractive aspect of an Exetel NBN plan is its Speed Boost feature. This allows you to increase the speed of your connection up to five times each calendar month, to the next speed tier. For the NBN 100 plan, this would mean an increase to the NBN 250 plan (with an advertised typical evening speed of 225Mbps).

Customers who sign-up to the NBN 50 plan (opens in new tab) (which was awarded an Expert’s Choice Award (opens in new tab) by our friends at Mozo) can increase their speed to 100Mbps, as long as they have an FTTP, HFC or fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connection.

Exetel also says that any free Speed Boosts not used during the month can be banked and rolled over into the next month up to a total of 30 days.

Exetel hasn’t indicated if and when these discounts will end, so you may still have some time to decide if you want to make the switch. But let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to save themselves some money and receive a reliable and fast internet service in return?