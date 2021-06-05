Epic Amazon sale knocks smart TV prices to $99

Now that the official Prime Day dates have been announced, Amazon is kicking off the month with a series of epic deals on a variety of items. While these aren't Prime Day deals per se, many of them do focus on Amazon hardware.

For instance, this weekend Amazon has its line of Fire TVs on sale from $99.99. These are some of the cheapest TV deals we've seen from Amazon all year and many models are Black Friday cheap.

Amazon sale — discounted Fire TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's line of Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Plus, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. This weekend, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $219 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the least-expensive 4K smart TV in Amazon's weekend sale, you'll want to check out the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV. It's currently $100 off and one of the cheapest 4K smart TVs we've seen all year. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

We've tested a variety of Fire TVs and the Insignia Fire TV Edition 2020 model is among our favorites. We were impressed by its vibrant and colorful picture, complete with HDR support. The TV also did an admirable job rendering smooth motion.

Insignia's Fire TV Edition provides easy access to all the most popular channels and best streaming services, including Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. The only thing we don't like about the interface is that it does prioritize ads for Amazon shows and products.

If you need help finding stuff to watch, the Voice Remote with Alexa support lets you search for titles, switch inputs, and do everything else Amazon's assistant is known for. That means you can also play music and control other smart home devices just by speaking. The Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition also includes 3 HDMI ports (one with ARC support), a USB port, Ethernet, antenna/cable input and optical digital output.

