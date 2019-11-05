Disney Plus deals: Hulu bundle and Verizon free year explained

At $6.99 per month, Disney's upcoming subscription service isn't expensive, but we're all paying for too many TV subscription services as it is. So it's no surprise that you're looking to find ways to save money with bundles and free year deals on Disney Plus .

Fortunately, there are already a series of decent deals available, so you don't need to pay full price to see the Star Wars universe machinations that Jon Favreau's cooking up in The Mandalorian or binge-watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . Here's everything you need to know about getting Disney Plus for free (or at least saving some cash).

Disney Plus one year deal: How much can you save?

If you're ready to invest in a full year of Disney Plus, Disney's willing to shave a little off the top to keep you in the family for those 12 months. The 1-year Disney Plus subscription costs $69.99 per year, which averages out to about $5.83 per month, a little more than $1 off the monthly price.

Somehow, Apple TV Plus is still cheaper, at $4.99 per month.

Disney Plus Verizon free year deal

If you're on Verizon (or were thinking about switching teams), you've got some good Disney Plus news. You can get a free year of Disney Plus by signing up below, provided that you qualify.

Current and new 4G and 5G Unlimited wireless customers (those on the Start, Play More, Do More or the Get More plans) are eligible, as well as new Verizon Fios home internet and 5G home internet customers.

We're most excited to see The Mandalorian, to binge watch old Disney shows like Gargoyles and re-watch A Goofy Movie til our funny bones break.

Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+: What do the bundles cost?

Folks who subscribe to both Hulu and ESPN+ get another opportunity to save, thanks to Disney's ownership of those platforms. Available at Disney Plus' launch, the three-service bundle will cost $12.99, which is close to the $11.99 HD Netflix package.

This bundle shaves $6 (almost the price of Disney Plus itself) from the total price, as Hulu is currently available for $5.99 a month (with ads), and ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month. That's 33% off the total price of all three services sold separately.