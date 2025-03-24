I thought the Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal would never happen again but it’s back for the Spring Sale — you can’t afford to miss it

Deals
By published

Don’t wait around, because you can get Hulu and Disney Plus for 72% off right now

Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
(Image credit: Hulu / Disney Plus)

If you’ve been keeping an eye on what streaming costs in 2025, you know prices are rising all the time, and it’s getting frustrating for those of us who enjoy having multiple services.

That’s why I have to share this awesome deal — Disney Plus and Hulu have slashed the ad-supported streaming bundle to just $2.99 a month for 4 months.

Yes, that’s 72% off the regular price of $10.99, which is an absolute steal when you consider you’ll be saving $8 per month.

It might not sound like much now, but these costs really do add up over time.

With Disney Plus and Hulu, you’ll get four months of binge-worthy content from two of the best streaming services. This includes new Disney flicks like “Moana 2” and the incredible “Daredevil: Born Again,” plus Hulu originals like “Good American Family” (one of the most shocking true crime dramas I've watched) and “The Bear.” Even better? There’s no need to commit to an annual plan since you’ll be billed monthly at the discounted rate.

Deals like this don’t come around often in the streaming world, and this is coming from someone who’s always on the lookout for the best offers. If you’ve been thinking about adding more great entertainment to your lineup, now’s the perfect time.

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month
If you’re looking to reduce your streaming costs this year, the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is a no-brainer. For just $2.99 a month for four months, you’ll get access to tons of amazing content. This includes new episodes of “Daredevil: Born Again” along with the release of “Andor” season 2 in April. Hulu also has some very strong originals, like the new dark thriller “Control Freak,” and they’ve just added the Oscar-winning movie “Anora.”

View Deal

If you’re a new subscriber or someone who canceled more than a month ago, you can score the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle (with ads) for just $2.99 a month for the next four months! But sadly this offer won’t be around forever — you have until 2:59 AM ET on March 30 to grab it.

After the 4-month deal, the bundle will renew at the standard price of $10.99 per month unless you cancel.

To claim this amazing offer, head to the Disney Plus website and check your eligibility — either as a new subscriber or if you canceled more than a month ago. Once you sign up and create your account, you'll get access to both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads). You can also enter your email to create or restart your subscription.

After the 4-month deal, the bundle will renew at the standard price of $10.99 per month unless you cancel.

We gave both Disney Plus and Hulu four stars in our reviews. While Disney's primary streaming service may offer less than some other platforms, as its library is mainly made up of its own shows and movies rather than licensed content, it’s still one of the 3 streaming services you absolutely need in 2025.

Disney Plus is the exclusive home for all Disney-owned properties, so if you want to watch anything from Disney, you’ll need this service.

Hulu, on the other hand, has great content as well. The library now includes the Oscar-winning movie “Anora” and the exciting new series “Good American Family.” And if you're an “Alien” fan like me, get ready because the streamer is also dropping the new FX show “Alien: Earth” this summer!

Normally, both platforms cost more on their own (they start around $9.99 monthly), so getting both for under $3 a month is a steal! This bundle is the perfect way to upgrade your streaming lineup without overspending — because let’s be real, we’re all sick of how much streaming costs these days.

See more Entertainment Deals
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now
Netflix, HBO, Prime logos on tablet
3 best streaming service bundles that are actually worth it — save up to $29 with these discounted prices now
(L to R) The Hulu, Disney Plus logos
How to get Disney Plus and Hulu for free
(L to R) The Hulu, Disney Plus logos
I would definitely cancel Hulu and Disney Plus this month — here's why
Computer with logo: Netflix , HBO MAX, APPLE TV PLUS, NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO are online video streaming services
What streaming costs in 2025: The price of Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and more
Prime Video app on a phone; Disney Plus app on a phone
I would definitely cancel Prime Video and Disney Plus this month — here's why
Latest in Streaming
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
I thought the Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal would never happen again but it’s back for the Spring Sale — you can’t afford to miss it
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari looks on during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 21, 2025. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/Paddocker/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025 online – stream F1 without cable, qualifying highlights
best Netflix series Community
7 best shows about college you can stream now
John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction
7 best gangster movies, ranked — and where you can stream them
Bosch: Legacy; Survival of the Thickest; The Studio
7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (March 24-30)
Garrett (Sebastian De Souza) and Alex (Sofia Carson) (L-R) holding hands in Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Life List&quot;
I watch Netflix for a living — these are the 5 new shows and movies to stream this week (March 24-30)
Latest in Deals
Hulu / Disney Plus streaming bundle deal
I thought the Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal would never happen again but it’s back for the Spring Sale — you can’t afford to miss it
The Mac mini M4 next to the Geekom A6 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 mini PC deals I’d buy right now
Columbia Spring Deals
Columbia’s spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 13 deals I’m right shopping now
Target store logo with Price Drop tag
Huge Target spring sale live from $17 — 23 deals I'm shopping on appliances, patio furniture and more
Adidas sneakers in front of a wall
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 21 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now
More about streaming
Parker Posey in Party Girl

We’re in the midst of a Parker Posey renaissance — which means you should watch this cult classic on Hulu
Garrett (Sebastian De Souza) and Alex (Sofia Carson) (L-R) holding hands in Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Life List&quot;

I watch Netflix for a living — these are the 5 new shows and movies to stream this week (March 24-30)
Gmail logo on iPhone

I used Google Gemini to declutter my Gmail account — here's how you can do it too
See more latest
Most Popular
Columbia Spring Deals
Columbia’s spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 13 deals I’m right shopping now
Two Galaxy S25 Ultra phones held side by side
Forget Amazon — Samsung's spring sale has the Galaxy S25 Ultra from $399
The Mac mini M4 next to the Geekom A6 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 mini PC deals I’d buy right now
Navy and white Bear Elite Hybrid mattress in bedroom with wooden floor, black and beige rug, grey chair and black bedside tables
Hot sleeper? Get up to 35% off these cooling mattresses this weekend
Hisense, Samsung, and a Roku TV
March Madness TV deals are live — my 11 top picks from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
A closeup of the foot of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (left)
3 queen hybrid mattresses from just $424 to shop this weekend
Adidas sneakers in front of a wall
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 21 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
Target store logo with Price Drop tag
Huge Target spring sale live from $17 — 23 deals I'm shopping on appliances, patio furniture and more
A woman lying on her back on the Casper The One mattress
The Casper mattress I'd buy is on sale today — save 20% on the Casper The One
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Massive Nintendo Switch game sale live from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now