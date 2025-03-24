I thought the Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal would never happen again but it’s back for the Spring Sale — you can’t afford to miss it

If you’ve been keeping an eye on what streaming costs in 2025, you know prices are rising all the time, and it’s getting frustrating for those of us who enjoy having multiple services.

That’s why I have to share this awesome deal — Disney Plus and Hulu have slashed the ad-supported streaming bundle to just $2.99 a month for 4 months.

Yes, that’s 72% off the regular price of $10.99, which is an absolute steal when you consider you’ll be saving $8 per month.

It might not sound like much now, but these costs really do add up over time.

With Disney Plus and Hulu, you’ll get four months of binge-worthy content from two of the best streaming services. This includes new Disney flicks like “Moana 2” and the incredible “Daredevil: Born Again,” plus Hulu originals like “Good American Family” (one of the most shocking true crime dramas I've watched) and “The Bear.” Even better? There’s no need to commit to an annual plan since you’ll be billed monthly at the discounted rate.

Deals like this don’t come around often in the streaming world, and this is coming from someone who’s always on the lookout for the best offers. If you’ve been thinking about adding more great entertainment to your lineup, now’s the perfect time.

If you’re a new subscriber or someone who canceled more than a month ago, you can score the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle (with ads) for just $2.99 a month for the next four months! But sadly this offer won’t be around forever — you have until 2:59 AM ET on March 30 to grab it.

After the 4-month deal, the bundle will renew at the standard price of $10.99 per month unless you cancel.

To claim this amazing offer, head to the Disney Plus website and check your eligibility — either as a new subscriber or if you canceled more than a month ago. Once you sign up and create your account, you'll get access to both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads). You can also enter your email to create or restart your subscription.

After the 4-month deal, the bundle will renew at the standard price of $10.99 per month unless you cancel.

We gave both Disney Plus and Hulu four stars in our reviews. While Disney's primary streaming service may offer less than some other platforms, as its library is mainly made up of its own shows and movies rather than licensed content, it’s still one of the 3 streaming services you absolutely need in 2025.

Disney Plus is the exclusive home for all Disney-owned properties, so if you want to watch anything from Disney, you’ll need this service.

Hulu, on the other hand, has great content as well. The library now includes the Oscar-winning movie “Anora” and the exciting new series “Good American Family.” And if you're an “Alien” fan like me, get ready because the streamer is also dropping the new FX show “Alien: Earth” this summer!

Normally, both platforms cost more on their own (they start around $9.99 monthly), so getting both for under $3 a month is a steal! This bundle is the perfect way to upgrade your streaming lineup without overspending — because let’s be real, we’re all sick of how much streaming costs these days.