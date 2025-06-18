Forget running — this dance cardio workout helps you build cardiovascular fitness and resistance in 15 minutes

I cannot dance. I have two left feet, and to me, a dance cardio class is the stuff of nightmares.

So when the fitness team saw dance cardio workouts were trending on TikTok, I was last inline to volunteer. But volunteer I did (when nobody else had the time).

And in the name of good content, I unrolled my yoga mat and swapped my morning run for a dance cardio workout. Read on to find out what happened.

What is the 15-minute dance workout?

Dance + Sculpt Workout to "Short n' Sweet" with Sabrina | Open level fitness - YouTube Watch On

The workout is created by YouTube dance trainer, Moves with Molly, who takes you through the 15-minute workout. All of it is set to Sabrina Carpenter’s most popular tracks, so if you’re not a fan, this might not be the workout for you.

Molly switches between dance steps — think step aerobics, without the step, and strength circuits using a light set of dumbbells. The entire workout takes 15 minutes, but you can add a quick warm-up and cool-down if you need. If you're working out from home, check out the best adjustable dumbbells to invest in first.

The workout is suitable for most people, but if you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to speak to a personal trainer before taking on a new routine.

Here's what happened when I stepped up to the mat and pressed play.

I discovered I still have two left feet

Sadly, in the years between when I did step aerobics in gym at school and now, I haven’t developed the balance and coordination needed to be great at following a dance routine.

I was able to cope with the first circuit, albeit a little clumsily, but as the workout went on, I found myself lost. I was glad I was in my living room as I blundered around, rather than a class full of people in the gym.

But I enjoyed the challenge

I use my workouts as a time to escape from my day-to-day. Often, my morning run is a time where I reset and get lost in a podcast or audiobook. This was completely different.

I found I was really having to concentrate to stay in time with Molly (who made the entire thing seem effortless). That said, I enjoyed the challenge, and working out to music.

Each section of the workout only lasted as long as the song, so if I got a little lost, it didn’t matter too much. Plus, it got my heart rate up and made me smile, which is often half the battle when it comes to exercising.

The strength circuits were a great addition

This workout switches between dancing and lifting a set of light dumbbells for an upper body and lower body sequence. I enjoyed these parts of the workout, partly because I was back in my comfort zone, but also because, despite only using a set of two pound dumbbells, they really worked my arms and legs.

Will I be swapping my morning run for dance cardio going forward? Probably not. But, I’ve faced my fear of dancing and, despite looking very ungraceful, I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would.

What are you waiting for? Find 15-minutes and give this workout a try.