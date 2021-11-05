Canelo vs Plant live stream: How to watch online and start time

Canelo vs Plant live stream start time The main event fight of Canelo vs Plant is expected to start at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT on Saturday, November 6 (Sun Nov. 7 in U.K.).

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

This weekend's Canelo vs Plant live stream is historic. Yes, that word gets thrown around a lot but there's few other words to describe the main event for Saturday night. The fight, emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will unify all the super middleweight gold in boxing.

Saul 'Canelo' (that's Spanish for 'cinnamon') Alvarez is bringing the majority of the titles to the fight. So, for that one IBF title that Plant is putting up, Canelo is wagering his WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine championships. And with all that title gold on his person, Canelo is the huge favorite (odds below).

Most recently, Canelo snapped Billy Joe Saunders' WBO belt into his collection back in May, taking that title in front of a Texas-sized crowd in Arlington at the AT&T Stadium. He won between the eighth and ninth rounds, as the match was waved off when Saunders' right eye had swollen shut, while his chances of retaining that title closed along with those eyelids.

This path of triumphs positions Canelo as the Thanos of the super middleweight world, collecting one after the other. We've never had an undisputed super middleweight champion before, and this weekend we're gonna get one.

But what does Caleb Plant offer that Saunders, Callum Smith, Avni Yilidirim and Sergey Kovalev could not? That's a good question. The undefeated Plant has said he's going to win, and comes to this match with a record of 21-0-0, with 12 wins by KO.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Plant live stream:

How to watch Canelo vs Plant live streams from anywhere on Earth

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that Showtime does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs Plant or try to watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Canelo vs Plant live streams in the US

Americans looking to watch Canelo vs Plant will seek out Showtime, but there's a way to save some money if you're looking to cut the cord. The PPV costs $79.99 either way, but if you buy it while signing up for Sling, you can get that one free month of Sling (normally a $35 value).

Canelo vs Plant live streams are cheaper in New Zealand

This is rich (technically, it's cheap). DAZN is selling Canelo vs Plant for just $2.99 to start in New Zealand, a big discount to sign up. DAZN is available on smart TVs, iPhones, Android, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, you name it. Even PlayStations and Xboxes.

In New Zealand, Canelo vs Plant live streams should start at 1 p.m. local time in Auckland, with the main event set for around 4 p.m.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in the UK

Combat sport enthusiasts across the pond will be staying up late, and spending less than we will. BT Sport has Canelo vs Plant in the UK, where it costs £19.95 from BT Sport Box Office.

In the U.K., Canelo vs Plant live streams will begin at 1 a.m. GMT and the main event is scheduled for approximately 4 a.m. GMT.

Canelo vs Plant odds

You have to risk $900 to win $100 on Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the overwhelming favorite at -900. Caleb Plant, who is listed at +600 by Vegas bookies, is in a "bet $100 to win $600" situation.

Canelo vs Plant fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders — for Alvarez's WBC and WBA Super Middleweight titles and Saunders' WBO Super Middleweight title

Katsunari Takayama vs. Elwin Soto (c) — for Soto's WBO Junior Flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho (Junior Middleweights)

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera (Heavyweights)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo (Junior Lightweights)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza (Lightweights)

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek (Welterweights)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA; (Welterweights)

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez cheat sheet

16 years in the pro fighting world have given Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez a record of 56-1-2, with 38 KOs. The WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion didn't walk away from his defeat of Billy Joe Saunders with much to prove.

Except we all knew that Canelo's drive to be the king of kings in the weight class would bring him to Caleb Plant. Their press conference this past week was much more relaxed than their first meeting earlier this year.

Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant cheat sheet

As recently as October, Plant was ranked as the second-best active super middleweight in the world by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and he comes to this match having lived a life with some serious sadness.

His wife died in a hospital after being shot by police, and his daughter Alia passed away at 19 months old after suffering a respiratory infection.

Undefeated in in-ring action, Plant is the underdog this weekend.