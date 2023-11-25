Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online now, card, start time, full fight, main event coming soon

Repeat or revenge, that's what the Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor rematch boils down to on Saturday. Back in May, Cameron comfortably outpointed the face of women's boxing to retain her undisputed light welterweight world titles and inflict a first professional defeat on Taylor. Six months later, we're back at what promises to be a febrile 3Arena in Dublin again with all the titles on the line once more. Don't miss it.

The atmosphere is building at the 3Arena in Dublin, with the undercard underway ahead of the main event later this evening. In the last press conference at yesterday's weigh-in, Taylor bristled at suggestions defeat could spark retirment, saying: "I hate all these press conferences, there’s nothing to say." She then added: "I'm like a woman possessed for this rematch." For her part, Cameron is channeling her annoyance that the rematch is again in Dublin, in her search for respect. "I wanted it to be on neutral ground," she said. "So I've got a bit more spite in me. It's lit a fire in me."

There's just the chief support remaining between Gary Cully vs Reece Mould before the Cameron vs Taylor main event. after an excellent undercard. Paddy Donovan impressed, in particular, with a devastating fourth-round stoppage of Danny Ball as Zelfa Barrett also recorded another victory. It's Cully vs Mould next up, then sit back and enjoy Cameron vs Taylor 2, which is still set for 10.30pm GMT ringwalks.

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 live streams are available across the world via DAZN with a regular monthly subscription to the streaming service. On holiday or away from home? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream start time • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

• Venue: 3Arena, Dublin

• Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26).

• Cameron vs Taylor 2: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26).

• Global stream: DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That Cameron began the first fight as the underdog spoke more about her opponent's standing in women's boxing than the Briton's own prodigious gifts. Il Capo has the height and a significant reach advantage and is the more natural fighter at 140lbs.

"I'm the champion and I need to start getting a bit more respect," the unbeaten Cameron has said in the buildup to this fight. She played the B-side to Taylor six months ago, but now wants to put all her sickening body shots and sure technique on show to prove that first win was no fluke.

Taylor could certainly have picked an easier opponent for her Ireland homecoming, but it's testament to the Bray native's desire to fight the best that the undisputed world lightweight champion chose to move up and face the champion in a bigger division. The 37-year-old claims to have made the necessary adjustments to avenge her first professional defeat and will have to box better at range to get out of the way of Cameron's strength advantage to the body. She doesn't really care about the belts, this is a matter of personal pride.

Cameron started fast in May and will again want to get rounds in the bank early, but if Taylor can use her speed, she may get a home decision. Below, we'll show you how to watch a Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams worldwide

Good news, boxing fans worldwide, the Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 fight is a DAZN exclusive across the globe and is included as part of your regular monthly subscription. DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in 2023, with at least 16 Matchroom UK-promoted fights promised a year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring. It's available on plenty of outlets including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams from anywhere

Traveling abroad at the moment? You can still watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live via DAZN. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be back at home, even when you're visiting other places.



Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams by country

How to watch the Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams with DAZN. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year to watch all the Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

The main event should start at around 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams in the U.K.

DAZN is also the place to go for the Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream in the U.K..

DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

Meanwhile, viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 7 p.m. GMT on November 25, with the headline bout expected to start at around 10:30 p.m. GMT.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to tune into the Cameron vs Taylor 2 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront.

The main event ring walks are scheduled for approximately 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. Cameron vs Taylor 2 is also available via DAZN. For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month.

The main event should get underway at about 9:30 a.m. AEDT.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2 live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight. That's right, you guessed it, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, it's NZ$14.99.

The main event ringwalks are expected at 11.30 a.m. NZDT.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Chantelle Cameron Katie Taylor Nationality U.K. Irish Date of birth May 14, 1991 July 2, 1986 Height 5' 6" 5' 5" Reach 69" 66" Total fights 18 23 Record 18-0 (8 KOs) 22-1 (6 KOs)

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

(undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles) Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball (welterweight)

(welterweight) Gary Cully vs Reece Mould (lightweight)

(lightweight) Skye Nicolson vs Lucy Wildheart (WBC women’s interim featherweight title)

(WBC women’s interim featherweight title) John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor (Celtic super-featherweight title)

(Celtic super-featherweight title) Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

(super-featherweight) Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)