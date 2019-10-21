Black Friday Preview: Save $200 on iPad Pro at Best Buy

Best Buy is getting a running start on the Black Friday 2019 retail battle with a massive Apple sales event. So if you're in the market for new Apple gear and don't want to wait, you can score some sweet savings right now.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro notebooks. You must register for a free My Best Buy membership account to access these exclusive Best Buy deals.

For example, you can get the 64GB model 11-inch iPad Pro for $649. Normally, this tablet retails for $799, so that's $150 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple slate and also the best price we could find.

That makes Best Buy's offer one of the the best iPad deals we've seen all year. By comparison, Best Buy's price is $25 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same iPad.

This iPad packs an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, an A12X Bionic chip, four speakers and a 10-hour battery.

Apple iPad Pro 11.5" (64GB): was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

The iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that beats most laptops. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Sister Site Laptop Mag reviewed the iPad Pro and loved its super bright display, 13-hour battery life, and speedy A12X processor. It was crowned the Editor's Choice tablet for its crushing performance which puts most laptops to shame.

In Geekbench 4 performance tests, the iPad Pro scored 17,878 which beats the Galaxy Tab S6's 10,387 score. It nearly ties the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's 17,995, which is also on sale for $949 ($200 off).

Have your eye on on the latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar? My Best Buy members can now snag one right for $1,199 ($100 off). This model features a 13-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

Also part of the sale is the new GPS/LTE model Apple Watch 5 ($20 off).

This Apple deals won't last too long, so be sure to sign up for My Best Buy now to shop the entire Apple Sales Event.

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs some serious horsepower. It sports a new quad-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $100 off. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB): was $1,149 now $949 @ Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs the same hardware specs as the 11-inch iPad Pro, but offers a larger screen. It's currently $200 off at Best Buy. View Deal