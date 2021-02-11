The best face mask for working out is at its lowest price ever

We've tried various face masks in the past year. However, when it comes to working out, there's only one mask we use — the Under Armour Sports Mask. While pricey, it's great for outdoor runs or a trip to the gym. Best of all, it's on sale right now.

Currently, Amazon has the Under Armour SportsMask on sale from $19. That's $11 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It's especially noteworthy because we found the UA SportsMask to be the best face mask for working out.

UA SportsMask: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

Yes, the UA SportsMask is very expensive for a face mask. However, it's not just any face mask. The UA SportsMask is designed for runners and athletes who want to workout safely without spreading virus. The water-resistant mask is adjustable, washable, and light enough to wear while running. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Whether you're running outdoors or hitting your local gym, the UA SportsMask is great for just about any activity. In our Under Armour SportsMask review, we loved the overall fit and feel of the UA SportsMask. The mask juts out a bit from your nose and that extra space is designed to give your nose and mouth more space to breathe. This also helps prevent the mask from sticking to your face like a normal cloth-based mask would. As a result, you're able to workout and/or run with the mask on and not feel like it's clinging to your face.

While it left a few things to be desired — such as better reflective colors — it's still the best face mask for working out and running, especially now that it's on sale. Make sure to follow our coverage on where to buy face masks for more face mask options.

