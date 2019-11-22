Best Buy Black Friday deals: Save on Apple Watch, Galaxy tablets, 4K TVs

Best Buy Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is getting a jump start on Black Friday with a wide variety of discounts you can get as of right now.
Currently, Best Buy Black Friday deals include huge Apple Watch discounts, a massive Samsung Galaxy tablet sale, and more. We're also seeing some of the best TV deals of the month at Best Buy with sitewide discounts on Samsung TVs and various household appliances.
Those aren't the only Black Friday deals we're seeing from Best Buy. The retailer is also one of our go-to stories for the best Apple deals. Expect to see discounts of $100 to $500 off current-gen MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air 2019. iPads and iPad Pros will also receive generous discounts of $50 to $300 off and various models of the Apple Watch will also see $50 to $100 off in the coming days. The Apple Watch Series 5 will likely see modest discounts ($30 off), so for better savings look at deals on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 3, which could hit $299 and $169 (or lower), respectively.
In terms of Black Friday gaming deals, Best Buy doesn't normally offer many noteworthy console discounts. Instead, they tend to offer console bundles and game deals. (For dollar-off console deals, we recommend you check out the best Black Friday Walmart deals, where last year we saw epic PS4 sales from $189).
Last but not least, Best Buy is an excellent retailer for smartphone deals. Most of the deals will require that you activate the phone on a specific carrier, but the savings are substantial. Currently, the retailer is taking up to $350 off the price of a new iPhone and up to $750 off the Galaxy Note 10.
So if you're looking for the top Best Buy Black Friday deals — you've come to the right place. Here, we'll be listing the retailer's best deals. (And check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals as well). Without further ado, here are our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy
With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy
The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0": was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy
This mode Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $30 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6": was $199 now $99
The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (w/ keyboard) was $959 now $649
The Surface Pro 7 was released just a few weeks ago, yet it is on sale for a whopping $310 off. On sale at Best Buy is a bundle with the base model tablet (Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) and the black Type Cover keyboard ($129 value).View Deal
Apple Deals
Apple Watch S4 (GPS/LTE/44mm): was $699 now $399
This discount applies to the stainless steel case, which normally costs $300 or more than an Apple Watch with an aluminum case. Best Buy's discount applies to Apple Watch Series 4 models with cellular connectivity.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. Amazon also offers this Apple Watch deal. View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. View Deal
Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139
For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16": $100 off all models @ Best Buy
Sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to take $100 off every MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop. It's the first deal we've seen for this just-released laptop. The base model ($2,299.99 after discount) packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. View Deal
TV Deals
Samsung QLED 4K TV Sale: Up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking from $100 to $1,000 of select 2019 Samsung QLED TVs. Prices start at $699 for the 55-inch Q60 4K QLED TV.View Deal
Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499
The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal
Camera Deals
Mirrrorless camera sale: up to $700 off @ Best Buy
Act fast! Best Buy is taking up to $700 off select Canon and Nikon mirrorless cameras. After discount, prices start at $449.99 for the Nikon D3500.View Deal
GoPro Hero7 Black: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice GoPro Hero7 records impressively smooth footage in sharp 4K resolution. With livestreaming and an enhanced time-lapse mode you can push your creativity. Save $71 at Best Buy. Amazon offers this same deal.View Deal