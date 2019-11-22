Best Buy Black Friday deals: Save on Apple Watch, Galaxy tablets, 4K TVs

Best Buy Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is getting a jump start on Black Friday with a wide variety of discounts you can get as of right now.

Currently, Best Buy Black Friday deals include huge Apple Watch discounts, a massive Samsung Galaxy tablet sale, and more. We're also seeing some of the best TV deals of the month at Best Buy with sitewide discounts on Samsung TVs and various household appliances.

Those aren't the only Black Friday deals we're seeing from Best Buy. The retailer is also one of our go-to stories for the best Apple deals. Expect to see discounts of $100 to $500 off current-gen MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air 2019. iPads and iPad Pros will also receive generous discounts of $50 to $300 off and various models of the Apple Watch will also see $50 to $100 off in the coming days. The Apple Watch Series 5 will likely see modest discounts ($30 off), so for better savings look at deals on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 3, which could hit $299 and $169 (or lower), respectively.

In terms of Black Friday gaming deals, Best Buy doesn't normally offer many noteworthy console discounts. Instead, they tend to offer console bundles and game deals. (For dollar-off console deals, we recommend you check out the best Black Friday Walmart deals, where last year we saw epic PS4 sales from $189).

Last but not least, Best Buy is an excellent retailer for smartphone deals. Most of the deals will require that you activate the phone on a specific carrier, but the savings are substantial. Currently, the retailer is taking up to $350 off the price of a new iPhone and up to $750 off the Galaxy Note 10.

So if you're looking for the top Best Buy Black Friday deals — you've come to the right place. Here, we'll be listing the retailer's best deals. (And check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals as well). Without further ado, here are our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Laptop and Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0": was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy

This mode Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $30 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6": was $199 now $99

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (w/ keyboard) was $959 now $649

The Surface Pro 7 was released just a few weeks ago, yet it is on sale for a whopping $310 off. On sale at Best Buy is a bundle with the base model tablet (Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) and the black Type Cover keyboard ($129 value).View Deal

Apple Deals

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/LTE/44mm): was $699 now $399

This discount applies to the stainless steel case, which normally costs $300 or more than an Apple Watch with an aluminum case. Best Buy's discount applies to Apple Watch Series 4 models with cellular connectivity.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. Amazon also offers this Apple Watch deal. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

TV Deals

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal

Camera Deals