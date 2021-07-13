Back to school laptop deals 2021 — save on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more

Back to school sales are here, and while students might be enjoying summer vacation, retailers are already offering money off a range of back to school laptops.

Back to school laptop deals are typically one of the most popular categories in any seasonal sale, but with the significant rise in at-home learning over the last 12 months, it's no surprise that laptops are among the most in-demand products out there at the moment.

Best back to school sales 2021 — Apple, backpacks, laptops and more

Best MacBook deals in July 2021

We've rounded up the best back to school laptop deals currently available. Highlights of the current crop of offers include the Acer Chromebook 311 for $129 at Walmart ($100 off) and the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899 courtesy of Amazon ($100 off).

Whether you're looking for a Chromebook that can do the basics or a more powerful device for more advanced tasks, maybe even a little bit of recreational gaming once all the work is done, then check out the best back to school laptop deals below.

Back to school laptop deals right now

Laptop deals under $299

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $129 @ Walmart

If you want a laptop for the cheapest possible price, this Acer Chromebook 311 is one of the least expensive we've seen to date. On sale for just $129, this is the perfect back to school laptop deal for shoppers on a tight budget. It features a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. View Deal

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook : was $239 now $179 @ Walmart

This Lenovo Chromebook is perfect for at-home learning and is currently under $180 at Walmart. It features a 14-inch HD display, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB EMMc storage. Not bad for such a low price. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $189 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo Chromebook 3 is ideal for elementary school students. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.8GHz AMD A6 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The laptop also has a built-in webcam and mic for remote learning. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in on sale for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Chromebook Duet functions as both a laptop and a tablet so it's perfect for students who are always on the move. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen, MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. It's one of the best Chromebooks you can buy and is rarely discounted so don't miss out. View Deal

Laptop deals under $599

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $429 @ Walmart

It might be small but it's certainly mighty. This Gateway machine houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best back to school laptop deals you'll find.View Deal

HP Laptop 15t-dw300: was $599 now $499 @ HP

This mid-range HP laptop doesn't sacrifice performance in the name of price. It includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6 touch display. It's currently $100 off at HP. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop and one of the best back to school laptop deals we've seen for this machine. This configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Laptop deals over $599

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to its new Apple M1 chip. It also lasted over 14 hours on our battery test. It's one of the best back to school laptop deals of all time as this model is one of the best machines we've reviewed. In fact, it's now at its second-lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the 512GB model is $150 off if you need the extra storage. View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,079 now $899 @ HP

Back to school laptop deals can also include gaming rigs. HP currently has its Omen 15t on sale for just $899. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $1,095 @ Walmart

The Surface Pro 7 is considered one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is an ideal machine if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop at an affordable price. It's more than $330 off at Walmart.View Deal