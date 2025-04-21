Don't wait for back to school — 9 laptop deals I'd get ahead of impending tariffs

The Trump administration's tariffs could wreak havoc on your back to school shopping. Although the first round of reciprocal tariffs has been paused, the White House has confirmed that China will face specialized tariffs designed specifically for tech devices like laptops and smartphones. These tariffs could be announced in the next two months, which is roughly when back to school sales start.

That's why I'm recommending back to school shoppers get their purchases done now. Prices are very low at the moment and every machine I'm recommending below is guaranteed to last you for several years. Whether you're looking for an AI-based Copilot+ PC or an M4-powered MacBook, today's laptop deals are at all-time price lows. Below are nine machines I'd buy for back to school or just as your everyday/mainstream machine.

Windows

Free headset! Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge OLED: was $1,349 now $849 at Best Buy This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous AMOLED display.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $1,129 now $849 at HP US This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,259 now $959 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

MacBooks