Don't wait for back to school — 9 laptop deals I'd get ahead of impending tariffs
Bypass tariffs and get these premium laptops on sale
The Trump administration's tariffs could wreak havoc on your back to school shopping. Although the first round of reciprocal tariffs has been paused, the White House has confirmed that China will face specialized tariffs designed specifically for tech devices like laptops and smartphones. These tariffs could be announced in the next two months, which is roughly when back to school sales start.
That's why I'm recommending back to school shoppers get their purchases done now. Prices are very low at the moment and every machine I'm recommending below is guaranteed to last you for several years. Whether you're looking for an AI-based Copilot+ PC or an M4-powered MacBook, today's laptop deals are at all-time price lows. Below are nine machines I'd buy for back to school or just as your everyday/mainstream machine.
Windows
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous AMOLED display.
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
MacBooks
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
