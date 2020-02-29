Aston Villa vs. Manchester City live stream: Watch the Carabao Cup final online

It's time to grab an Aston Villa vs. Manchester City live stream. Manchester City fans will probably not see their team capture the Premier League title this season as Liverpool's 22-point lead may be too much to overcome. But City can still lift three other trophies this year, and they'll get their first chance this Sunday (March 1) in the Carabao Cup final.

Standing in City's way of winning the Carabao Cup for the third consecutive year is Aston Villa. The Villans have struggled this year in their return to the Premier League — they're just a point outside of the relegation zone entering play this weekend — but they have enjoyed a strong Carabao Cup run, culminating in a thrilling semifinal win over Leicester City.

Man City enters the Carabao Cup final as heavy favorites, but anything can help in a title game. Here's how you can watch Man City vs. Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final, including options for using a VPN to find an Aston Villa vs. Manchester City live stream of the match anywhere in the world.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City start time, channel The Man City vs. Aston Villa Carabao Cup final kicks off on Sunday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. GMT from Wembley Stadium. That's 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m. PST in the U.S. While U.K. viewers can watch the Carabao Cup final on Sky Sports, U.S. viewers will need to subscribe to ESPN Plus to watch Man City vs. Aston Villa. In Canada, the match airs on DAZN while Australian viewers can watch on beIN Sports.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Aston Villa vs. Man City Carabao Cup final?

If you're outside of the country when the Carabao Cup final gets underway, a virtual private network, or VPN, can be a handy tool to have. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, allowing you to access the same streaming services you would be able to at home, without geolocks blocking you.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

How can I watch the Aston Villa vs. Aston Villa Carabao Cup final from anywhere in the world?

If you're in the U.K., you can tune into Sky Sports for coverage starting at 4 p.m. GMT. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, you can buy a 24-hour pass from NowTV to gain temporary access to the service. A day pass costs £9.99.

U.S. viewers can only watch Aston Villa vs. Man City through ESPN Plus. The good news is that ESPN's streaming service doesn't require a cable subscription, so even cord cutters will be able to sign up ESPN Plus. (If you do have cable, you'll still need to sign up for ESPN Plus, as it's a separate service from ESPN's standard cable channels.)

ESPN Plus: ESPN's subscription streaming service doesn't require a cable subscription and costs $5 a month. In addition to live sports including soccer, UFC, college basketball and more, ESPN Plus includes original programming and access to content on ESPN's website.View Deal

ESPN Plus costs $5 a month, and includes all sorts of live sports coverage including soccer, UFC and college sports; ESPN Plus subscribers also get access to walled-off content on ESPN's website. You access the ESPN service through ESPN's mobile app (Android, iOS), the ESPN website or on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PlayStation 4.