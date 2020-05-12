Apple AirPods Studio release date, price, specs and more

Apple’s long-rumored over-hear headphones may finally have a name: the AirPods Studio. The latest rumors surrounding Apple’s next big audio product suggest that the company could have a serious set of cans in the works with unique features that could land it a spot on our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The AirPods Studio could be the flagship of a large lineup of new audio gadgets Apple has planned for the next year or so, joining expected products such as the Apple AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and a fully revamped HomePod smart speaker.

Will Apple be able to dethrone Bose for the title of best headphones? Here’s everything we know so far about the AirPods Studio, including its expected price, release date, features and more.

Apple’s AirPods Studio could be ready as soon as June 22, which is when Apple's online-only WWDC 2020 conference kicks off. That’s according to an April tweet from Prosser that claims the new cans are “Aimed for WWDC.”

You ready for this? 👀Apple Over-Ear HeadphonesCodename: B515(Think Beats 700)$350Aimed for WWDCAirPods XCodename: B517For sports/running(think Beats X)~$200Aimed for Sept/Oct☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”End goal: phase out Beats 🤫April 7, 2020

That same tweet also reports that the long-rumored AirPods X, which are shaping up to be a more fitness-focused product in the vein of the Beats X headphones, are slated for a fall 2020 release.

Bloomberg simply pegs the new headphones as being slated for “later this year,” with the coronavirus pandemic possibly delaying production. The outlet also reports that the cans have been in development since 2018.

AirPods Studio price

According to reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the AirPods Studio will cost $349. That would undercut the popular Bose 700 by $399, and match the MSRP of the Sony WH-1000XM3.

The AirPods Pro cost $249, which are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation built in. A $100 jump to the AirPods Studio would seem reasonable and in line with other over-ear noise cancelling headphones.

AirPods Studio specs and features

The AirPods Studio are tipped to feature active noise-cancellation, which is par for the course for a set of cans in this premium price range. But here’s where they could really stand out: according to an April report from Bloomberg , Apple’s new headphones will feature swappable ear pads, allowing owners to “customize their headphones like they do with Apple Watch.”

This could theoretically let you swap in a specific pair of pads for working out, and then switch to a more comfort-focused fit when relaxing at home. Bloomberg also notes that the headphones may be sold in a premium leather variation as well as a more fitness-minded configuration.

In terms of design, Bloomberg claims that the headphones will have a “retro look” with swiveling earcups and metallic arms. The AirPods Studio are also expected to have the same pairing tech as the AirPods Pro (which means the H1 chip may return), as well as touch controls and Siri support.

AirPods Studio: What we want

With noise cancellation and swappable earcups for a Bose-beating price, the AirPods Studio could be a hit. But we’d like to see the headphones to get these features to truly compete with the best headphones out there.

Great battery life: Apple’s AirPods earbuds have a history of relatively low battery life compared to the competition (usually lasting around 5 hours), so we’d like to see the AirPods Studio step things up. The Bose 700 is rated for 20 hours, so we’re hoping the AirPods Studio can at least match that.

Transparency mode: Transparency mode is one of the AirPods Pro’s best features, allowing you to let in noise from the outside world with a quick press. This feature would be a natural fit for the AirPods Studio, and could rival the Full Transparency mode found on the Bose 700.

Companion app and customization: Bose and Sony offer companion apps for their headphones loaded with sound customization features, which would make a great compliment to the AirPods Studio. We already expect the headphones to have plenty of physical customization -- a tweakable EQ for audiophiles would make them even better.

Even better microphones: As good as the AirPods Pro are, using them for conference calls can be a pain, as we've found that we have to speak loudly in order to be heard clearly. The AirPods Studio will hopefully feature stronger mics for better voice performance.