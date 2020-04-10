Amazon temporarily suspending Amazon Shipping service

Amazon is suspending its Amazon Shipping service, according to a new report. The news comes days after another report alleges that Amazon Prime Day may be delayed till August.

Amazon Shipping is a delivery service that the e-commerce giant launched in 2018. The service would pick up and deliver packages from third-party companies that sell on Amazon's site, but don't store products at Amazon's warehouses. It was a direct competitor to FedEx and UPS.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon told shippers it was suspending Amazon Shipping starting in June. "We understand this is a change to your business, and we did not take this decision lightly," Amazon reportedly told its shippers.

Amazon is experiencing a surge in consumer demand and by suspending Amazon Shipping it hopes to direct its resources to handle its customers' current orders.

Amazon Shipping wasn't widely available in the U.S., so it shouldn't significantly impact any of your pending orders. In fact, it's another way that Amazon is prioritizing the delivery of your essential items.

In addition to suspending Amazon Shipping, the retailer also announced it would hire 100,000 new distribution workers to keep up with demand from the coronavirus pandemic.