Amazon Pet Day 2023 — save up to 50% on food, wellness and more

By Louis Ramirez
published

The best Amazon Pet Day deals to keep your furry friend happy

Pet food and toys
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

May is National Pet Month and Amazon is celebrating with Amazon Pet Day. The 48-hour event is like a Prime Day for pet parents offering hundreds of discounts on pet food, pet apparel, pet toys, gadgets, and more. The best part is that unlike Prime Day, which is reserved for Prime members only, Amazon Pet Day is open to everyone. 

Currently, Amazon is offering discounts on all sorts of pet products, including basics like beds, grooming tools, and food, alongside automatic pet feeders and more pet-friendly gear. So if you need to pick up some supplies for your pooch or kitty, today is the day to get to it. After you're done with Amazon Pet Day, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Memorial Day sales, which will likely begin in the coming days.  

Amazon Pet Day deals — Top food deals

Pet food

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amazon Pet Day deals — Top wellness deals

Dog on Casper dog bed

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Pet Day deals — Top gadget deals

Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser

(Image credit: Furbo)
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

Topics
Amazon
Deal