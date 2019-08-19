Act Fast: Amazon's Fire HD 10 Now $50 Off

For the budget conscious, finding an affordable tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price isn't easy. That's why we're excited to bring you this deal on one of the most affordable and speedy tablets you can get.

For a limited time, you can get the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99 at Amazon. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this slate.

It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all summer.

It features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the Fire HD 10 and liked its bright, vivid screen and snappy performance. Although it's pricier than other Fire tablets, they gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its stellar display.

In real-world testing, its 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution panel produced crisp, bright, and vivid images. Slight details were visible when streaming the James Bond film, Spectre on the Amazon Video app.

Performance-wise, the Fire HD 10 scored 2,916 on Geekbench 4 benchmark test which is close to the 3,022 category average. Navigating the home screens and using the app switcher was snappier than ever.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, the Fire HD 10 can double as an Amazon Echo. You can play and pause music, get local traffic reports, open apps, and set alarms using voice commands.

We've reviewed a lot of affordable tablets and the Fire HD 10 packs the best screen and fastest performance. So if you're in the market for a tablet that's easy on your wallet and performs well, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so snag this Amazon tablet on the cheap.