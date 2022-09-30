9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Spooky season is upon us, which is apparent in the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Hulu and other streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup is led by two very different kinds of Halloween-adjacent titles. Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire reboots the dark, gothic, brooding tale that was so memorably adapted into a now-classic film. On the other end of the spectrum, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back the trio of witches for another not-too-scary romp.

On the TV side, the new series Reasonable Doubt has major Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder vibes. Several returning shows are premiering, including The Walking Dead season 11 part 3, Ramy season 3 and Ghosts season 2 .

For movie night, you can settle in with the heartwarming war adventure The Greatest Beer Run Ever or the steamy Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Remakes are really the rage this fall TV season , and the next one is this reimagining of Interview With the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s gothic novels (which were memorably adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).

Some details have been tweaked and modernized. This interview is for a podcast, and protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac is a Black man, played by Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson. In 1910s New Orleans, Louis oversees brothels and gaming dens. He’s approached by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who offers him power, influence and immortality — but at a steep, bloody price.

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)) and AMC Plus (opens in new tab)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney Plus)

The Sanderson witches are back! And it only took nearly 30 years this time, not 300. A sequel to the 1993 comedy/horror movie Hocus Pocus seems completely unnecessary yet also totally welcome by its now grown-up fans (who likely have tweens of their own). Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy look like they’re having a blast in returning as the sisters who first terrorized girls in Salem in 1693, then again in 1993.

In the modern day, they appear once more when the Black Flame Candle is lit by unsuspecting high schoolers. They must work together to stop the witches before they cause complete chaos. Check out our Hocus Pocus 2 review to see our spoiler-free verdict.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Blonde (Netflix)

A fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas), Blonde is a reimagining that follows Norma Jeane Morrison from childhood to worldwide fame as a movie star to her probable suicide from an overdose at the age of 36. The film, seemingly Netflix's first NC-17 release, will tackle the stark contrast between her seemingly happy appearances and the sexism, exploitation, abuse and drug addictions she faced off-screen.

Aside from de Armas, the cast includes Bobby Cannavale as "the Ex-Athlete" Joe DiMaggio; Adrien Brody as "the Playwright" Arthur Miller; and Caspar Phillipson as "the President" John F. Kennedy.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

If Reasonable Doubt feels very Shonda Rhimes-y for you, it’s because it was created by Scandal writer Raamla Mohamed and is produced by Kerry Washington, who also directs the premiere episode. Much like another Rhimes-produced show, How to Get Away With Murder, the new series combines legal drama, steamy romance and mystery.

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is a hotshot defense attorney at a prestigious law firm in Los Angeles. When we meet her, she’s tied up with a gun pointed at her. Then, time rewinds to six months prior to slowly reveal how she ended up there. In the intervening weeks, she juggles with various cases and her messy love life.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV Plus)

The premise of this movie is so wild as to be unbelievable, yet it’s based on a totally true story. Director Peter Farrelly adapts a memoir by Chickie Donohue and J.T. Molloy that recounts an incredible experience from the Vietnam War.

Chickie (Zac Efron) decides to support his friends who are serving in Vietnam by going to the frontline himself with cans of their favorite American beer. On his journey, Chickie confronts the harsh realities of war, yet remains determined to bring a little taste of home to the brave young soldiers.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 (AMC)

The Walking Dead’s farewell tour is finally reaching the end. The last batch of season 11 episodes will wrap up the zombie saga that became a pop culture phenomenon. But like the walkers themselves, the show will keep going — in the form of spinoffs.

In the third part of the final season, our never-merry band of survivors are battling for their lives and their place in the Commonwealth. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is on trial, likely for his role in exposing the nefarious behavior of governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her son. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Negan) are targeted by Milton’s right-hand man, Hornsby (Josh Hamilton).

Airing Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)) and AMC Plus (opens in new tab)

Ramy season 3 (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef’s titular character is grappling with a crisis of faith in season 3. He’s in a dark place after cheating on his intended bride with his cousin the night before the wedding. It’s just a big ol’ moral mess. As Youssef has previously said, Ramy “really does mean well … but he needs to realize that that's not enough.”

His spiritual debt is matched by a financial one to the tune of $100,000. Ramy has a lot of work to do to settle both. Season 3 introduces Bella Hadid as a “weirdo girlfriend” of Ramy’s buddy Steve. Mahershala Ali returns as Sheikh Ali Malik, who won’t hold back on giving Ramy a piece of his mind.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 (Disney Plus)

Emilio Estevez’s departure from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (reportedly due to a COVID vaccine mandate) left a pretty big hole in the sequel series. He was the main connection to the movies, beyond the premise of a ragtag team of young hockey players. But the show must go on.

To that end, Lauren Graham’s Alex Morrow has stepped up as coach for the Ducks. She takes the squad to a summer hockey institute run by former NHL player Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). There, they can learn additional skills and improve their playing. But surviving in the ultra-competitive camp may prove just as hard as winning a championship.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Ghosts season 2 (CBS)

The utterly charming British comedy Ghosts was turned into a just-as-delightful American version last year. Now, Ghosts (U.S.) returns with a second season of more hauntings and hijinks.

Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have prevailed in turning their inherited country mansion into a B&B. They host their first guests and recruit the ghosts to help them get a good review from the highly critical couple. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) attempts to integrate Nigel (Jon Hartman) into his friend group.

Streaming now via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

FBI rookie Simone Clark (Niecy Nash-Betts) joins a special unit in Los Angeles.

Streaming now via Hulu (opens in new tab)

La Brea season 2 (NBC)

Eve continues searching for her son, bringing her face to face with a prehistoric group.

Streaming now via Peacock (opens in new tab)