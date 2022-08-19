7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (Aug. 19-21)

Plenty of entertainment options await among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , HBO Max and other streaming services. Movie night and binge sessions are easily sorted.

This weekend’s lineup is led by two highly-anticipated new series: Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and the Marvel sitcom She-Hulk : Attorney at Law. The HBO drama focuses on the dragon-riding Targaryens many decades before Daenerys was born. She-Hulk brings a winking, feminist perspective to the MCU.

Other new shows include the darkly comedic murder mystery Bad Sisters, Greg Garcia’s latest joint Sprung and the documentary Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers.

On the movie side, the prequel Orphan: First Kill brings chills and thrills, while Look Both Ways is a next-generation Sliding Doors featuring two different timelines triggered by one moment.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

House of the Dragon (HBO)

If you still have a bad taste in your mouth from the end of Game of Thrones, you’re not alone. The final season … hell, the final two seasons were reviled by pretty much everyone, including myself. HBO is hoping to erase all that ill will by once again enlisting the participation and blessing of author George R.R. Martin and by going back in time. Way back. In House of the Dragon, winter isn’t coming for nearly two centuries.

The prequel draws from Fire and Blood, Martin’s history of the Targaryen family (Daenerys’ ancestors). Specifically, the first season focuses on the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, an appropriately fiery and bloody civil war that pitted family members and their dragons against each other. With King Viserys (Paddy Considine) aging, he must name an heir and shocks the Westeros nobility by selecting a woman, his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). As a result, a different game of thrones is set off — one that will ultimately lead to House Targaryen’s downfall.

Streaming Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s first comedy series centers on Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who is turned into a Hulk after her blood mingles with that of her cousin, Bruce Banner. The show is sort of like if Ally McBeal became a superhero and broke the fourth wall with witty asides a la Fleabag. Tatiana Maslany applies the same transformation skills that earned her an Emmy for Orphan Black here, as she toggles between legal ace Jennifer and the taller, stronger, greener She-Hulk .

Getting used to her new powers is just the start, as Jennifer must also grapple with her changed status. She’s not just a low-level attorney anymore; she’s a fairly famous “enhanced individual.” Navigating dating apps just became so much more complicated. And now her work expands to dealing with other MCU figures, like Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the Abomination (Tim Roth).

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

Sharon Horgan’s wickedly funny mind has already helped create the masterpiece Catastrophe. Now, she’s behind this dark comedy/thriller about five sisters, a dead husband and a murder investigation. The Garvey sisters promised to always look out for each other. When one of them suffers abuse from her cruel husband, the rest of them decide to protect her — by killing him.

It seems to start off as a half-joke, but then they start to really explore what it would take to bring about their brother-in-law’s demise. Months later, when he winds up dead, a suspicious life insurance agent begins to snoop around and ask questions. Alongside Horgan, the sisters are played by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Look Both Ways (Netflix)

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart lives out her own version of Sliding Doors when her soon-to-graduate character, Natalie, faces a possible unplanned pregnancy. That moment diverges into two parallel timelines, with not-pregnant Natalie pursuing her five-year plan for success in one and having the baby in the other.

Career gal Natalie heads to L.A. to work in animation and lands a job as the assistant to her idol, character designer Lucy (Nia Long). She also nets a handsome boyfriend (David Corenswet). Meanwhile, pregnant Natalie moves back home with her parents (Luke Wilson and Andrea Savage) and has the baby, though she refuses to marry the father Gabe (Danny Ramirez). Her ambitions, friendships and romance take a backseat to motherhood. But like with Sliding Doors, both tracks have their ups and downs for Natalie to navigate.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers (Hulu)

The successful “Showtime” era of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s was ostentatiously dramatized earlier this year in HBO’s Winning Time. It was not created with the cooperation or blessing of principal figures like the Buss family, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar. In fact, all of them slammed it for inaccuracy.

Now, they get a chance to set the record straight in the 10-part docuseries Legacy, directed by Antoine Fuqua. It features extensive interviews with Lakers CEO Jeanie Buss, late owner Jerry Buss and many of the team’s former players, coaches and opponents. As a result, the documentary is much more of a love letter to the franchise. Don’t expect any exposés or hard-hitting segments on the misbehavior that is so prominent in Winning Time.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Sprung (Freevee)

If you liked Greg Garcia’s previous series My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope, you’re almost certain to dig his new project, Sprung. Garcia wrote and directed every episode of the limited series, so they feature his signature broad, good-natured humor. And he’s rounded up some of his former collaborators, including Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt.

The show follows a trio of felons who are released from prison in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have few choices on where to go, since everybody is in lockdown. One invites the others to bunk with his mom, who recruits them for her criminal operation — stealing Amazon packages (this is highly amusing considering Freevee is owned by Amazon). A bout of conscience leads them to decide on robbing only bad people, starting with a toilet paper hoarder.

Streaming now on Freevee (opens in new tab)

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount Plus)

The prequel to the 2009 horror flick Orphan sees Isabelle Fuhrman reprising her role as Esther Albright, the 9-year-old adoptee who terrorized her poor, hapless parents. It turned out she wasn’t actually a child, but a psychotic adult woman with a hormonal disorder that stunted her growth.

Before all that goes down, Esther is an inmate at an Estonian psychiatric facility. She orchestrates a brilliant escape to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Tricia and Allen Albright (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland) are so happy to have her back after four years, they gloss over her changed appearance and accent. But soon enough, they become suspicious and Esther will do whatever it takes to hold onto her new life.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Netflix)

A documentary about the catfishing hoax that ensnared NFL linebacker Manti Te’o.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Undeclared War (Peacock)

A team of analysts work to ward off cyber-attacks in the UK leading up to the general election.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Echoes (Netflix)

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped identities all their lives, until one of them goes missing.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

