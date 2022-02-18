7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and Amazon

When you’re not watching people slide down ice and snow at alarming speeds, watch any of the new shows and movies streaming this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

The Winter Olympics are almost over, which means your time is freed up to check out these great titles. The weekend lineup is led by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 , which sees Midge return to the standup stage with a vengeance. Also back for another season is Space Force with Steve Carell as a hapless general.

The eerie drama Severance starring Adam Scott premieres, as does the movie reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It’s a direct sequel to the original 1974 film that introduced Leatherface. And then there’s Jeen-yuhs, the much-talked about documentary chronicling the rise of the much-talked about Kanye West. If you want to be part of the conversation on Twitter, you should watch.

Here is our guide to what to watch this weekend.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The last time we saw Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), she’d been left behind on a tarmac after getting fired from Shy Baldwin’s tour. It was a massive setback for the up-and-coming comedian — and one that was deserved, since Midge came this-close to outing the homosexual singer. Now, she and manager Susie (Alex Borstein) must pick up the pieces of their careers and move forward.

Midge’s failure only emboldens her to take a new gig that gives her total creative freedom. The question is, at what price? Her no-holds-barred attitude threatens to upend Midge’s relationships with family and friends. Perhaps new characters will take more prominence. Amy Sherman-Palladino’s old Gilmore Girls pals Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop guest star this season, as does Brosnahan’s real-life husband, The Magicians alum Jason Ralph. It’s 1960, and change is in the air.

Streaming Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Severance (Apple TV Plus)

You had us at Adam Scott. Ben Stiller as a director is a bonus, though. The Black Mirror-esque drama stars Scott as Mark Scout, an executive at Lumon Industries. The company’s employees undergo a procedure called “severance,” which surgically divides their work memories from their personal memories. It’s a creepy, high-tech solution to an imbalanced work/life balance.

At work, the “innies” push papers and deal with the neverending bureaucracy. As soon as they clock out, they become “outties” who live as if it’s the weekend all the time. Mark is complacent, but his team’s harmony is disrupted when a new member arrives. Helly (Britt Lower) asks too many questions, which leads Mark to wonder what’s really going on at Lumon.

Streaming Friday on Apple TV Plus

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

The superstar origin story is the result of some incredible foresight on the part of co-director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons Jr.. He began filming footage of Kanye West over 20 years ago, when West was an up-and-coming 21-year-old producer. Coodie (who shares directing credits with Chike Ozah) captures incredibly intimate video of West as he mixes his album College Dropout, hangs out with his late mother Donda, attempts to impress the staff at Roc-a-Fella Records and all the many steps he takes before becoming a global success.

The doc also tracks West through troubling times, too, and it ends around his failed “presidential run” in 2020. Just to be clear: West (who legally changed his name to Ye) has publicly complained that he didn’t get final cut on Jeen-yuhs . However, he seems to still support its release. If anything, West has always contained multitudes.

Streaming now on Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

The slasher film’s reboot/sequel (or rebootquel, as some may deem it) picks up a few decades after the 1974 original. And while this is the ninth installment in the franchise, Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) wants you to forget about all the other ones and consider it the direct heir.

In the original, a group of teens run afoul of a chainsaw-wielding killer called Leatherface. Molly (Sarah Yarkin), sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) and friends arrive in Harlow, Texas seeking to renovate the small town. They end up reawakening Leatherface, who still has his power tool and a thirst for blood. But he also must face a formidable foe in Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his first killing spree.

Streaming Friday on Netflix

Space Force season 2 (Netflix)

The Office wasn’t amazing right out of the gate. It took a bit of time to find its footing, and then The Office eventually became one of the greatest TV comedies in history. Space Force co-creator Greg Daniels and creator/star Steve Carell are probably hoping something similar happens this time around. The first season of Space Force was, hmm, how shall I put this? Not great, Bob. But Space Force season 2 looks to embrace its roots as a workplace comedy.

General Mark Naird (Carell) is facing intense scrutiny over his organization by a new administration. Not only does he have to account for his decision not to start a war with China on the moon, Mark must lead his team in accomplishing their missions despite budget cuts, lack of support and fewer resources.

Streaming Friday on Netflix

The Cuphead Show (Netflix)

The award-winning, fan-favorite video game Cuphead was inspired by rubber hose animation. Netflix’s animated adaptation (simply dubbed The Cuphead Show! ) attempts to honor the game with slapstick humor, Depression-era style and surreal fun.

The short 12 episodes (which run for about 10-11 minutes) follows a different adventure of two brothers, the impulsive Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and the more cautious Mugman (Frank T. Todaro). They live with their guardian Kettle on Inkwell Island, where they get into low-stakes trouble like losing the handles on their backs. But Cuphead owes his soul to the Devil; can the brothers stop him from collecting?

Streaming Friday on Netflix

Ali Wong: Don Wong (Netflix)

Ali Wong returns to Netflix for a third special, following Baby Cobra and Hard-Knock Wife. She is as raunchy, blunt, biting, brutally honest and hilarious as ever. The first two specials touched on her growing fame and success; Don Wong fully acknowledges how far she’s risen.

Wong starts off by talking about how annoyed she is that successful female comedians don’t get sexual overtures like male comedians do. She goes on to riff extensively on how lucky men should feel to have a chance with a rich, important woman. Wong follows that up with segments on monogamy, cheating and her marriage. Through it all, she remains unapologetically herself — and we’re here for it.

Streaming now on Netflix