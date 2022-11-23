5 easy ways to save money on laundry

There are many ways to save on household expenses and fight inflation , including changing up the way you wash your clothes. Doing laundry can be expensive, especially with rising energy costs. But there are ways you can cut back on those laundry expenses to save some extra cash.

The next time you wash your clothes, make sure to use these five tips to save as much money as you can.

1. Make your own detergent

Laundry detergent is expensive — one bottle easily costs more than $10. An alternative to expensive brand name detergents is to make your own at home. It’ll be just as effective and cost significantly less.

In just three easy steps, you’ll be able to have homemade laundry detergent at a fraction of the price of store-bought suds. For a breakdown of these simple steps, read how to make your own laundry detergent and save money .

2. Do laundry at off-peak hours

Did you know that doing your laundry at certain times of day can help you save money? Most utility companies charge more per kilowatt-hour (kWh) during peak hours of the day, so it’s best to avoid running your washer or dryer at these times to save as much as you can.

Off-peak hours are the cheapest time to do laundry , so only doing laundry during these times can be a simple way to save on energy costs. During the summer, wash your clothes in the mornings and avoid washing in the afternoons. When it’s winter, washing your clothes late at night will allow you to avoid peak hours. As a general rule, try to wash your clothes either before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m (opens in new tab).

3. Wash fewer loads

An easy way to save on laundry expenses is to wash fewer loads — or to put it another way, wash bigger loads when it is time to do the wash.

Regardless of load size, your washer will still use the same amount of electricity. Therefore, you should wait until you have a full load before starting up your washing machine.

This simple tip will cut back on energy usage, water consumption, detergent use and drying costs. Plus, washing your clothes less will help them last longer. If you have to do a smaller load, make sure you’re at least choosing a lower water setting.

4. Use cold water

You’ll also be able to save on laundry by opting to wash your clothes in cold water. Switching to cold water can cut energy usage in hal f (opens in new tab) when doing a load of laundry.

Washing clothes in cold water is generally just as effective as washing in warm or hot water. Additionally, cold water is better for your clothing most of the time anyway. It’ll help garments last longer, which in turn can help you save on clothing costs as well.

5. Limit drying time

You may be over-drying your clothing if you’re using the timed cycle on your machine. Drying clothes for longer than needed uses unnecessary energy and hikes up costs. It’s damaging for your clothing as well.

Many dryers have a moisture sensor mode that can monitor when clothes are dry and automatically shut off. Separating out heavy clothing, which typically takes longer to dry, from lightweight clothes, can help your moisture sensor work even better. Additionally, make sure you clean the lint filter. This increases air circulation, which in turn dries your clothes faster, using less electricity.

If you have the space, line-drying your clothing can help save money as well. Hanging your clothes on an outdoor clothesline or drying rack is a good way to avoid energy usage and save some extra cash.