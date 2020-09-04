2020 Kentucky Derby live stream: How to watch the horse race online

2020 Kentucky Derby start time, channel Coverage of the 2020 Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 5 on NBC. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

Ready to Run for the Roses? It's almost time for the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream of the delayed horse race. In May, the Kentucky Derby was postponed for only the second time ever in its 146-year history (the first time was in 1945, in the final year of World War II).

The 146th Kentucky Derby is now taking place the first weekend in September at Churchill Downs without fans in attendance. Jockeys are following strict social distancing protocols and health and safety regulations arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally the first leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing. But the race was postponed, so now it's the second leg, after the Belmont Stakes (usually the last leg) took place in June. The Preakness Stakes will finish off the Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

While the Belmont Stakes track was shortened to account for the calendar upheaval, the Kentucky Derby will consist of the usual 1.25 miles.

The Belmont Stake's winner, Tiz the Law, will be the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Other contenders include Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P., Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Storm the Court and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's entry Authentic. They'll all vie for the $3 million guaranteed purse.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream online.

How to watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream anywhere in the world, with a VPN

You don't need to miss the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream just because you're out of the country. Yes, geo-fenced restrictions might block international viewers, but with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can still watch the Run for the Roses.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream in the U.S.

Get ready for the starting gates to open: The 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream will begin Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET, with post time set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET. The race will stream on NBC, NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

If you don't have access to NBC and still want to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream live on TV, you can choose one of the best cable TV alternatives. We recommend Sling (which offers NBC in select markets) for its affordability and customization and Fubo TV for its breadth of niche sports channels.

Sling TV one of the most affordable live TV services. Right now, you can try the service with a free, 3-day trial. The Sling Blue package comes with over 50 channels, including NBC (in select markets) and top cable networks like AMC, Bravo, CNN, FX, TLC and USA.

View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes NBC, ESPN as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK

British horse racing fans can watch the Kentucky Derby live starting at 7:30 p.m. BST (post time just past midnight) on Sky Sports.

How to watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream in Canada

Canadians can tune into the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream on TSN at the same time as American horse racing enthusiasts.

2020 Kentucky Derby field and post positions

Here are the horses racing in the 2020 Kentucky Derby and their post positions:

Finnick The Fierce (SCRATCHED) Max Player Enforceable Storm The Court Major Fed King Guillermo Money Moves South Bend Mr. Big News Thousand Words Necker Island Sole Volante Attachment Rate Winning Impression NY Traffic Honor A.P. Tiz The Law Authentic