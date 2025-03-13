The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales

The Saatva Classic is arguably America’s most sought-after luxury hybrid mattress and if you’ve been eyeing it up too, now is a great time to buy. As of today you can save $410 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva during the Sleep Week sales.

With this $410 saving you can buy a queen Classic mattress at Saatva for $1,689 (MSRP $2,099) which is $6 cheaper than Saatva was selling it for in any major holiday sale last year. You’ll also get a lifetime warranty, free White Glove Delivery with old mattress removal, and a year’s sleep trial.

The Saatva Classic is the number one rated option in our best mattress of the year guide thanks to outstanding comfort, pressure relief and lower back support. I’ve been sleeping on it for six months and wouldn’t hesitate to buy it again at $1,689 for a queen in this month’s Saatva mattress sale. It eradicated my hip and back pain while sleeping from the first night and I no longer wake up feeling achey.

Here’s a closer look at the deal…

Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $989 at Saatva

This Saatva Sleep Week deal is the best I’ve seen in over 18 months. In every major holiday sale last year a queen size Saatva Classic sold for $1,695 (MSRP $2,099), so this new saving of $410 brings it down to $1,689, saving you an extra $6 on the cheapest price last year and $10 on Presidents' Day's lowest price ($1,695 for a queen). We rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress you can buy thanks to a faultless 5/5 star performance in our Saatva Classic mattress review. It’s pure hotel luxury at home, and it comes in your choice of three firmness levels and two heights (I sleep on the 11.5” luxury firm). I recommend it to most people except those with chronic back pain (the Saatva RX is better there) or couples who weigh over 600lbs (the Classic has a max weight capacity of 600lbs). Our review: ★★★★★ User score: ★★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

Why I’d buy the Saatva Classic during Sleep Week

Saatva normally follows the same pattern with its discounts. I always see $400 off orders worth $1,000 or more during a major holiday sale (like Memorial Day), and up to 15% off outside of these big sales.

The maximum saving I usually see on the Saatva Classic is up to $300 off, so a $410 saving on every size for Sleep Week is the largest price cut in over 18 months. It’s even better for the twin and twin XL sizes as these are normally $200 off, so you’re getting over double the saving here.

Based on previous sales, I predict that the price of the Saatva Classic will rise by around $100 after Sleep Week and the discount will revert to $200-$300 off depending on the size of mattress you buy.

So if you want the Saatva Classic at the cheapest price of the year, I recommend buying it now during Sleep Week.

Smaller budget? Try this instead…