Our top organic pillow for cooler sleep is buy one, get one 50% off in the Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale

Looking for an organic pillow to upgrade your sleep haven? While such pillows are naturally breathable and good for you and the planet, we can't deny that they often come with a hefty price tag. This is why I recommend picking up two Sleep Number NaturalFit Pillows from $224.98 at Sleep Number . That's at least a $75 savings and the best deal we can find.

The Sleep Number NaturalFit Pillow secured a worthy spot in our best pillows guide as our favorite natural down pillow. Read on to find out why you should take advantage of this BOGO pillow offer — and don't forget to check our Presidents' Day bedding sales guide for more great deals.

Enjoy the plush comfort of natural duck down and cotton blended with the responsive support of organic latex. The Sleep Number NaturalFit Pillow comes in two sizes (standard and king) and three shapes: (Classic, Curved, and Ultimate). Our reviewer the adjustable NaturalFit Ultimate pillow and loved its temperature regulation, even during a humid Southern summer. While this is a pricey pillow, a current buy-one-get-one-50% off sale will help you save if you want to stock up. This is Sleep Number's standard sale, even during other major events like Black Friday or Memorial Day. Prices start at $149, and you can mix and match across shapes and sizes. Read the Sleep Number NaturalFit Ultimate Pillow review review to learn more. Our review: ★★★★

How is the Sleep Number NaturalFit Pillow to sleep on?

For more control over the feel of your pillow, we recommend the Sleep Number NaturalFit Pillow Ultimate, which has three inserts you can add and remove to suit your preferred firmness level. It's a good fit for combination sleepers. If you're a strict stomach or back sleeper, try the Standard edition; side sleepers should go with the Curved version.

Either way, hot sleepers will benefit from the 100% cotton pillow cover with a single grey athletic jersey stripe around the sides for extra airflow. The natural duck down and natural latex blend is responsive, supportive, plush, and breathable.

The Sleep Number NaturalFit Ultimate Pillow is also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, ensuring it's safe to sleep on and free from any harmful chemicals. It also comes with free shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 1-year warranty.