Last chance! Save up to $467 on Helix's most affordable mattress for side sleepers

The Helix Midnight mattress is a great choice for comfy side sleeping and right now it's back to Black Friday prices thanks to a 27% discount when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. With it you can buy a queen Helix Midnight for $972.36 (was $1,332) at Helix.

This 27% off Helix mattress sale beats the brand's extended Presidents' Day deal of 25% off and its the biggest discount we've seen from Helix since last May, when a 30% saving was applied. (Helix mattress MSRPs have not changed in a year.)

The Helix Midnight ranks among the best mattresses we've tested and suits side sleepers seeking good pressure relief and motion isolation to ease pressure points around the shoulders, hips and knees.

Great alternatives to consider...

Zinus Green Tea mattress: twin was $399 now $249 at Zinus

If you're looking for an even more affordable option for side sleepers, look no further than the Zinus Green Tea memory foam. It boasts fantastic motion isolation and a high level of pressure relief, with the only drawbacks being weak edges and the fact that it sleeps a little warm. Check out our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam review for more. Its 10-inch build provides soft and supportive body contouring and it comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. This is one of the best cheap mattresses you can get right now, so if this ticks your boxes, there's no reason to hesitate.

Helix Midnight Luxe: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002.53 at Helix Sleep

For the full luxury Helix experience, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the way to go. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review awarded this mattress an almost perfect score thanks to its exceptional pressure relief, excellent motion isolation and enhanced lumbar support. It's perfect for side sleepers and also works great for back sleepers. All of these fabulous features make it one of the best hybrid mattresses available right now. There's an option to add a GlacioTex cover for enhanced cooling, but we found this to be a little slippery. You can get 27% off now, but be quick, this discount might not last much longer! Enter the code TOMS27 at checkout to enjoy this discount.