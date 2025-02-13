I'm a side sleeper who tosses and turns all night — this is the Saatva mattress I’d buy in the Presidents' Day sales

I can’t stop fidgeting at night. I turn from one side to the other constantly when I’m sleeping. Without the right mattress to support me as I move (and isolate motion so I don’t wake my husband up) this could have an impact on sleep quality. If you’re also prone to tossing and turning and looking to invest in a new mattress, there’s currently $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva, and it’s a great choice for side sleepers. This brings the price of a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099), and we doubt you’ll see a better price all year.

It’s no surprise that we rated the Saatva Classic as this year’s best mattress for all sleepers. With a combination of high-quality, dense memory foam with responsive innersprings, you can expect a surface that cradles you, conforms to your body and supports you. For side sleepers, it’s a dream. The mattress lets you sink into it just enough to feel superb pressure relief at your shoulders, hips and knees, whilst still lifting you up to keep your spine aligned.



Any new mattress will be a big investment, but they can last up to 15 years, so it’s worth spending the money to find the right one for you. Luckily, the Presidents’ Day mattress sales means you can get some of the lowest prices of the year. And this Saatva mattress sale rivals even the brand’s best Black Friday deals. Here’s why the Saatva Classic could be the perfect choice for you.

Saving: up to $400 Mattress summary: The Saatva Classic is made up of 5 layers, starting with a euro-pillow top that contours around your body and adds an extra layer of comfort, giving it a luxury look and feel. Beneath this a high-density memory foam lumbar crown is combined with the Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire to keep your spine aligned throughout the night. Then, you have a layer of individually wrapped coils. All together, this creates a responsive mattress that adapts to your movement while still retaining an indulgent and extremely comfortable feel. It’s no surprise we rated it as the best hybrid mattress . It isolates motion well, meaning my tossing and turning won’t wake my partner, its edge support is fantastic so we can both spread out, and its structure perfectly contours to my side sleeping position. We tried the Luxury Firm feel for our Saatva Classic mattress review , but it’s also available in Plush Soft and Firm meaning there’s an option that’ll suit all sleepers. Price history: This Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale takes $400 off all sizes of the Classic. That brings a queen size down to $1,699 (was $2,099), which is the deepest discount you'll ever get on the Classic. Now is an especially a good time to buy a twin size, as those discounts are usually capped at around $200. We don’t expect to see this deal again until Summer.



Benefits: Free white glove delivery | 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty

