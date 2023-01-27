How to watch Man City vs Arsenal FA Cup live stream for free

Man City vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Man City vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Friday, Jan. 27).

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV or ITVX (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The FA Cup fourth round pits Man City against Arsenal in a clash between the top two Premier League teams. Man CIty manager Pep Guardiola finds himself in a knockout battle with his former protege Mikel Arteta that could have an effect on both side’s confidence in the title race as well.

As a match up between the two current best teams in England, the Man City vs Arsenal live stream will feature some of the best players out there. Whichever side wins this match will be considered one of, if not the favorite to win the entire tournament.

As a competition that is over 150 years old, the FA Cup has some of the richest history in football and the Man City vs Arsenal live stream should be an exciting new chapter of it. You won’t want to miss a moment of the Man City vs Arsenal live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from around the world.

Man City vs Arsenal live streams by country

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Sportsnet (opens in new tab) who have exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream as the game will be broadcast on ITV or you can stream it online via ITVX (opens in new tab) (formerly ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) including the Man City vs Arsenal live stream. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN

Man City vs Arsenal preview

Man City may be trailing Arsenal in the league but at home, they will be confident of beating any side. Pep Guardiola has a record of incredible domestic success at Man City but has still only lifted the FA Cup once. After losing in the Semi-Finals last year, Pep will want to see his team go one step further this time. A comfortable 4-0 win against Chelsea in the previous round shows that Man City are taking this competition seriously. Erling Haaland has been the standout at Manchester City this season — and with 31 goals in 26 games it is easy to see why, but there have been excellent performances too from midfielders Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne (who has 16 assists). Man City have a near-perfect clean bill of health to choose from with only Phil Foden a doubt for this game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has surprised many this season with his side's title charge but he and his club have history in this competition. He has lifted it as both a coach and player while Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 14 times. With the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bakayo Saka, and an emergent Eddie Nketiah all in great form, the Gunners can cause problems for any side. Arsenal have also strengthened in the January transfer window and a cup game could be a great opportunity to help bed in new signings Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. Forward Gabriel Jesus, who signed from Man City in the summer will miss a potential return with a knee injury. After a 3-0 win over third-division Oxford United in the third round, It will be interesting to see how Arsenal match up against a higher level of opposition.

Whatever the result, the Man City vs Arsenal live stream will feature some of the best players in Europe, managed by two exponents of beautiful progressive football. With both teams desperate to avoid a replay, this is a do-or-die match that could go either way.