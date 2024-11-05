Transform your hair routine before Black Friday — 7 styling tool deals I'd recommend from just $69
Bad hair days begone!
Why wait for Black Friday? Amazon's getting ahead of the holiday rush with substantial discounts on top-rated hair tools. For anyone looking to upgrade their styling routine, these early deals are particularly noteworthy.
As someone who's spent years battling curly, unruly hair, I know first-hand how transformative the right styling tools can be. From trusted brands like Shark and BaByliss, these deals include everything from ionic hair dryers that cut down on morning routine time, to versatile styling tools that help tame even the most stubborn flyaways.
Whether you're dealing with thick, curly hair that needs extra attention or fine strands that require gentle handling, I've picked out some deals I recommend for every hair type and styling need.
Quick links
Hair Styling Deals
Shark HyperAIR Ionic Hair Dryer: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
This dryer cuts drying time in half for thick hair types. The automatic heat adjustment responds quickly, and all attachments lock in firmly. The deep reach concentrator makes smooth blowouts surprisingly easy to achieve. Particularly useful for thick, coarse hair that typically takes ages to style. At $130 off, this matches the lowest price we've seen for this premium dryer.
7MAGIC Hair Dryer Brush & 6 in 1 Hair Styler: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
The multiple attachments handle different styling needs effectively — from basic drying to creating waves. The diffuser works well for defining natural curls, while the small round brush offers precise control for shorter sections. Simplifies traveling since it replaces several styling tools.
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers: was $139 now $118 @ Amazon
These rollers heat up quickly and maintain consistent temperature throughout use. They grip hair securely and create curls that last all day, even in typically resistant hair. The included clips hold sections firmly without leaving marks. Especially effective for creating volume at the crown.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. Switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $70 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling system.
L'ANGE 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon
A versatile tool that creates smooth, volumized blowouts. The bristles detangle effectively while styling, and the cool tip makes sectioning hair simple. Creates natural-looking volume at the roots and smooth ends in one pass. At 42% off, this is a great deal.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium: was $94 now $89 @ Amazon
This lightweight dryer makes quick work of wet hair. The concentrator attachment directs airflow precisely where needed, and the long cord reaches easily around styling chairs or bathroom setups. Especially good for creating smooth, frizz-free styles.
Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Perfect for quick touch-ups and edge control. Heats up almost instantly and maintains consistent temperature throughout use. The teeth spacing works well for various hair textures, and the cordless design makes it ideal for travel. Excellent for maintaining styles between wash days.
