The Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher has thousands of 5-star reviews, and it's $140 off this Black Friday

This is the worst time of year to be dealing with a bad or broken dishwasher, so if you've been considering upgrading, it's worth doing so ahead of your Thanksgiving celebrations. Thankfully, one of the top-rated dishwashers on the market has received a $140 discount in this Black Friday deal, and it's available at a range of retailers. The Bosch 800 Series is 10% off at a number of retailers like Home Depot , Lowe's and Best Buy.

We love Bosch dishwashers, and the Bosch 800 Series is one of the top-rated dishwashers on the market, with thousands of online reviews proclaiming how quiet, efficient and user-friendly it is. Some reviews even say it's the "best dishwasher ever". We gave that title to the Bosch 500 Series, which is our top pick of the best dishwashers in our buying guide on account of its high performance and lower price.

The Bosch 500 has also received a rare discount for Black Friday, putting it under $1,000 thanks to a $115 saving at Best Buy. However, thanks to this Black Friday saving, the Bosch 800 Series is the dishwasher I'd be buying in today's sales.

Other features include its patented CrystalDry tech, which will heat up to 176 degrees to ensure plates and glassware comes out spotless and without watermarks.

You can also connect your dishwasher to Alexa or Google Home speakers to offer hands-free voice control. This also unlocks the brand's Half Load Option, which will tailor the amount of water used to a half-capacity machine, so you don't have to worry about wasting water when not running the dishwasher at full capacity.

This dishwasher also has a third rack, which can be lowered to accommodate larger items or left at its top height to clean utensils and silverware.