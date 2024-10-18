What is a ‘third rack’ in a dishwasher and is it worth it?

I can't imagine life without my dishwasher; it saves me from the dreaded pile of dirty dishes after I’ve enjoyed a meal, when all I want to do is sit back and relax without getting my hands covered in suds. And apart from saving me time, running a dishwasher is cheaper than washing up by hand , especially if you regularly use the eco mode.

But one problem I face is loading my dishwasher, and although I’ve become quite an expert over the years, my appliance only has two racks. However, my dad has one of the best dishwashers with a third rack, and he loves the flexibility it gives him when loading the machine. If you're in the market for a new model, you may be weighing up the difference between a two-drawer and three-drawer dishwasher, and wondering which is best. I spoke to experts to find out if it's really worth the upgraded capacity. Here's everything you need to know.

What is the third third rack in a dishwasher?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you haven’t seen a dishwasher with a third rack, you may assume that it is the same size and depth as the normal standard racks in an appliance. However, its appearance is very different.

It’s a sliding rack at the top of a dishwasher, designed to hold flatware, utensils, and measuring cups, effectively those smaller items that are often difficult to load into the normal racks. It’s also much shallower than the standard racks.

What are the benefits of a third rack?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You might think a third rack creates less room in the dishwasher for other items, but that’s not necessarily the case. “One of the key advantages is that it eliminates the need for a cutlery basket in the lower rack, freeing up valuable space for larger items such as plates, pots, and pans,” says Gino Grossi, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, Home Appliances at Samsung. “This increased capacity allows you to wash more items in a single load, improving efficiency and saving time.”

In fact, Bosch states that a third rack increases your loading area by 30%, but it will also help if you know how to load a dishwasher the right way .

It also has another advantage, with Grossi adding, “The third rack is also designed to organize utensils better, preventing them from nesting together and ensuring a more thorough clean.”

What are the disadvantages of a third rack?

Overall, the advantages of having a dishwasher with a third rack outweigh the disadvantages, but if you are on a budget, you might be restricted to purchasing a dishwasher with two standard racks. However, there is some good news. At one time, third racks were only available with the pricier models, but manufacturers are beginning to add them to standard designs as they become more popular.

While price may be a consideration, loading a third rack may take longer. I’m used to quickly slotting my flatware into the basket on my lower rack without giving it much thought. However, with a third rack, the items need to be placed more carefully. Although this results in cleaner items that aren’t knocking against one another, it will take you more time to place them correctly.

Does a third rack improve the dishwasher experience?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are several reasons why a third rack can improve the overall dishwasher experience, which Grossi describes as ultimately providing efficiencies for both you and your dishwasher.

“From an ergonomic perspective, a third rack makes loading cutlery easier by letting you stand upright, avoiding the need to bend down. It’s more comfortable and efficient, especially for frequent use, and it helps improve water circulation for a better clean on utensils and small kitchen tools.”

What to look out for when buying a dishwasher with a third rack

There’s plenty of things to look for when buying a dishwasher , and a few specifics when purchasing one with a third rack, especially the flexibility of the design. Grosso recommends, “Look for models with a height-adjustable upper basket, as this feature allows you to create more space for taller glasses or plates in the lower rack when needed.”

He adds that a dishwasher with a flexible loading system will allow you to stack any combination of dishes, glasses, pots, and pans.

It’s also important to check how the third rack is designed. “Some racks might not be deep enough for larger utensils or may not have separate compartments for proper cutlery organization, which could result in less efficient cleaning,” says Grossi.

He also advises, “Avoid models where the third rack limits the space or functionality of the middle rack, as this can reduce overall flexibility and capacity.”