Staub cookware deals are fresh from the oven — save up to 56% this Black Friday

If you enjoy cooking with premier pots, now is the time to swipe up some Black Friday bargains. I love cooking with cast iron, and there's no competing with quality French craftsmanship, which is why my eyes have wandered over to these brilliant Staub deals.

Whether you like cooking with ceramic coating or pure cast iron, there’s a Staub deal for you. If you’re looking for a set, I’d recommend Staub’s Cast Iron 4-Piece Stackable Cookware Set for $469 at Best Buy , making an outlandish saving of $588. However, if you’re looking for a single item, Staub’s 3.5-quart Braiser is now $179 at Amazon . There’s now no excuse for cooking with premium cookware in the kitchen.

Black Friday Staub Sale: Quick List

Staub Ceramics 4-Piece Baking Pans Set: was $219 now $99 at Amazon This set of ceramic Staub bakeware is perfect for lasagna, casseroles, desserts, roasted meats and even brownies. The set includes a 7.5 x 6-inch rectangular dish, 9-inch oval baking dish and as 9 x 9-inch square baking dish with lid. The cookware has a vitreous glass porcelain enamel finish, is perfect to use from oven to table and has large handles for ease of use. The set is available in white, dark blue and cherry.

Staub 4-Quart Round Cast Iron Round Cocotte: was $319 now $129 at Amazon This 4-Quart Round Cast Iron Cast Iron Cocotte is reduced by a massive 59% at Amazon. The heavy-weight pot has a tight-fitting lid that retains moisture, with spikes on the lids that drip steam back into the food. It's oven safe to 900°F, without the lid, and up to 500°F with the lid. It's available in 14 colorways, from brights to pastels.