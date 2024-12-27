Not a typo! My favorite espresso machine is on sale by $300 right now
This is the post-Christmas treat we all need
Some of the best espresso machines are expensive. I know — it's my job to test a whole bunch of them. But more often than not, there's a reason for that. Espresso machines are expensive because they're complicated, specialized machines.
But out of the many I've tested, one stands out to me as my favorite. And that's the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera. Not only does this machine make delicious espresso, it's also completely mess-free, steams a mean milk, and has a range of espresso settings. This is the espresso machine I want to tie the proverbial knot with.
In my 4.5 star review of the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, I praised the mess-free smart tamping system. Instead of removing the group handle to tamp on the counter, you tamp the coffee grounds inside the machine. Then you take the group handle and lock it into the group head as normal.
What makes this such a good espresso machine, I hear you ask? Well, for one, it's mess-free, meaning you won't have to clean up as much after you've made your drinks. As you tamp the grounds inside the machine, you won't get coffee all over your counter. The steam wand is powerful and can steam deliciously smooth and creamy milk. If you don't have any barista experience, I bet you'll still be making gorgeous latte art in no time.
What's more is the La Specialista Opera's pressure gauge. You want at least 9-bar pressure for your home espresso machine, and no fear — the Opera has a slick 19-bar pressure. Gone are the days of weak, watery shots, and behold the powerful, cafe-quality espresso you'll soon be brewing.
With this 19-bar pressure, the Opera brews rich, layered, creamy espresso, even with single-walled portafilter baskets, and it can brew cool shots and cold brew. You'll be making iced lattes, cold brew, and even non-coffee drinks like steamed hot chocolate and perfectly mixed matcha lattes. This is the ideal machine for experimentation and leveling up from an amateur barista to one that wouldn't fare badly in a professional cafe environment. This is one of the most versatile and overall impressive home espresso makers I've ever used, and I recommend it to everyone.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.