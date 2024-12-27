Not a typo! My favorite espresso machine is on sale by $300 right now

Some of the best espresso machines are expensive. I know — it's my job to test a whole bunch of them. But more often than not, there's a reason for that. Espresso machines are expensive because they're complicated, specialized machines.

But out of the many I've tested, one stands out to me as my favorite. And that's the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera. Not only does this machine make delicious espresso, it's also completely mess-free, steams a mean milk, and has a range of espresso settings. This is the espresso machine I want to tie the proverbial knot with.

What makes this such a good espresso machine, I hear you ask? Well, for one, it's mess-free, meaning you won't have to clean up as much after you've made your drinks. As you tamp the grounds inside the machine, you won't get coffee all over your counter. The steam wand is powerful and can steam deliciously smooth and creamy milk. If you don't have any barista experience, I bet you'll still be making gorgeous latte art in no time.

What's more is the La Specialista Opera's pressure gauge. You want at least 9-bar pressure for your home espresso machine, and no fear — the Opera has a slick 19-bar pressure. Gone are the days of weak, watery shots, and behold the powerful, cafe-quality espresso you'll soon be brewing.

With this 19-bar pressure, the Opera brews rich, layered, creamy espresso, even with single-walled portafilter baskets, and it can brew cool shots and cold brew. You'll be making iced lattes, cold brew, and even non-coffee drinks like steamed hot chocolate and perfectly mixed matcha lattes. This is the ideal machine for experimentation and leveling up from an amateur barista to one that wouldn't fare badly in a professional cafe environment. This is one of the most versatile and overall impressive home espresso makers I've ever used, and I recommend it to everyone.