Made In is giving out free cookware for Black Friday — 7 Thanksgiving-ready deals

As a cookware-obsessed Home Editor, Made In is one of my all-time top brands for guaranteed quality. And while it's not the cheapest brand you can buy, it's the sort of investment you know will stand the test of time, and end up saving you money on low-quality pans that need replacing every year. Thanks to Made In's Black Friday sale, that investment just got a big discount, and if you buy right now, you can use your new cookware to serve up your Thanksgiving dinner.

The Made In Black Friday sale knocks up to 30% off its chef-approved cookware, and you can even get some of the brand's top pieces for free when you buy select bundles. That means you can get a 5.5QT dutch oven valued at $249 completely free when you buy the (already 25% off) 13-piece stainless steel cookware set.

Other deals worth shouting out include a $30 discount on the best-selling Stainless Clad Saucier, which is an ideal pan for cooking up some Thanksgiving gravy, and one of Made In's most versatile pieces. There's also a $113 discount on some of my favorite non-stick frying pans when you buy the ProCoat Non Stick Frying Pan 3-Piece set, available in two colorways. And I'd be remiss to not mention the huge $148 saving on Made In's 5-piece Ultimate Thanksgiving bundle, which features a stunning roasting pan and rack for your turkey, as well as a platter for serving and a carving knife and fork.

Made In Black Friday deals

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Skillet: was $149, now $129 (save $20)

Available in 4 beautiful colorways, this enameled cast iron skillet is a great price even before this $20 discount. I use mine all the time for frying off meats and finishing dishes in the oven.

Made In Stainless Clad Saucier: was $169, now $139 (save $30)

This 3-Quart Stainless Clad Saucier from Made In offers immense versatility. I use my saucier pan to make gravy, bechamel, and even jams. The sturdy handle and lid make it ideal for cooking low and slow, and it's backed by a lifetime warranty.

Made In ProCoat Non Stick Frying Pan 3-Piece Set: was $397, now $279 (save $118)

Save $118 on this 3-piece set from Made In. Unlike a lot of cheaper non-stick pans, this set has an FDA-approved coating that's made in Italy and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Made In Ultimate 5-Piece Thanksgiving Set: was $547, now $399 (save $148)

The ideal bundle for your Thanksgiving spread, this 5-piece set features a roasting tray, rack, serving dish, and carving knife and fork. And if you order now, it will arrive in time for the big day.

Made In ProCoat 7-Piece Non Stick Set: was $725, now $509 at Amazon (save $216)

This 7-piece set is 30% off right now, and it's ideal for easy oil-free cooking. It features a stock pot, saute pan, frying pan and saucepan, all coated in BPA-free non-stick.

Free pan Made In 10-Piece Stainless Set: was $934 now $699 + FREE $119 Frying Pan

Pick up a Black Friday freebie when you buy this 10-piece stainless set in Made In's Black Friday sale. It's $235 off, with a $119 non-stick pan that's added automatically at checkout.