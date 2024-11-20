I just reviewed this impressive Dyson cordless vacuum — it's now on sale for Black Friday

Dyson is one of those brands that charges a premium for its products so it's always worth waiting for the Black Friday discounts to make your money go further.

Right now, the Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum has dropped to $515 on Amazon, saving you almost $85 on this useful home appliance. However, depending on where you're based, you could see it as low as $507 (every little helps). It's the perfect mid-tier Dyson vacuum to pick up now, and I should know — because I've just finished reviewing it.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $599 now $515 at Amazon If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum, the V11 Animal is a solid choice. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to manoeuvre around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes (Eco, Med, and Boost) as well as maintenance alerts, and remaining run time. There's up to 60 minutes of battery life while the vacuum head has an anti-tangle brush to tackle stubborn pet (or human) hair. It's not the best Dyson, but it certainly isn't the worst.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £452 now £433 at Amazon Anyone in the U.K. can also pick up a discount on this vacuum (it's the regular version, rather than the "Animal" edition and, unfortunately, it's not as much of a saving as in the United States. Amazon U.K. is currently offering a 4% discount on the V11 that saves you just under £20. However, it could fall further as we get closer to Black Friday.

The Dyson V11 is a mid-range Dyson that misses out on some of the more advanced features but still packs in plenty of performance and keeps the cost down. You can read my full verdict on this cordless vacuum in my Dyson V11 Advanced review. Note that although I reviewed the "Advanced" model, there's very, very little functional difference between this and either the regular V11 or the "Animal" version mentioned above.

The vacuum comes with two attachable tools alongside the main brush head and is very easy to set up and run. The rear-facing LCD display gives you a battery life readout and you can switch quickly between modes depending on how aggressive you want to be with your cleaning.

At 6.6 pounds (3Kg) it's not the lightest Dyson around (the cheaper V8 Absolute is only 5.8 pounds) but you're getting a longer battery life in exchange.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This current deal drops the price by $85 (or £20 in the U.K.) which, admittedly, isn't the largest discount. But it's better than nothing and since this product already offered a good price-to-performance ratio, I'd argue it's worth picking up if you're on the hunt for a new vacuum cleaner.

Of course, as we get closer to Black Friday the deals could get even better — which is why we're keeping track of the best discounts on a huge range of products live right here.