Suck it, inflation! 5 Dyson vacuums I’d buy right now for October Prime Day

Whether you’re looking to replace or upgrade to the best vacuum cleaners , the products from Dyson are some of the most sought-after. And for such incredible power and high-tech features, it isn’t any wonder why Dyson are among the more expensive vacuums on the market. Which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab a good deal, and save serious cash.

Right now, the retail giant is offering some good discounts on models like the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now $349 from $469 on Amazon. With nearly 30% off, this makes a substantial saving, and there are more on offer to suit your needs, style and budget.

So, if you’re looking to spruce up your cleaning routine, here are 5 Dyson vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now. For more great discounts, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for massive savings right now.

Prime Day Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

A popular cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres — ideal if you have pets.

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2: was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

If you’re after a slimline, upright cleaner, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $581 now $539 @ Amazon

For those with a large home or prefer a bigger dust bin, the Outsize is a great option. The canister is 150% bigger than the Dyson V11, so you’ll have fewer trips to the trash can to empty. Plus, with a built-in sensor, it will detect the floor type and adjust its power accordingly to lengthen the battery life. Battery life is up to 120 minutes, which is quite impressive for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, Purple: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum, this V11 is very reliable. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to manoeuvre around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this deal while it lasts!