I ditched my old hair dryer for the Dyson Supersonic Nural and it's now $100 off for Black Friday

The Dyson Supersonic range has long been the go-to choice for those seeking professional-level hair care at home. So this Black Friday deal just made premium hair care significantly more affordable.

Right now the Dyson Supersonic Nural is just $349 at Amazon, which at $100 off is a solid discount on this popular hair dryer. I'd move quickly on this one, as Dyson deals tend to sell out fast during Black Friday.

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Nural : was $499 now $399 at Amazon Dyson's Supersonic Nural hair dryer upgrades your hair care routine with intelligent heat control. It measures air temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage, while its powerful digital motor speeds up drying time. This gadget transforms the often tedious task of hair drying into a quicker, gentler process, leaving your hair healthier and smoother.

As someone with thick, coarse, curly hair, I can tell you that this dryer handles challenging textures exceptionally well. What used to be a 30-minute battle with frizz has become a much quicker, more controlled process. The different attachments, especially the diffuser, help maintain curl pattern while reducing the usual puffiness that comes with drying curly hair.

What makes the Dyson Supersonic Nural particularly impressive is how it balances power with protection. Beyond the controlled airflow, you get magnetic attachments that direct air precisely where needed. The built-in heat shield technology keeps these attachments cool to touch, while settings can be customized for different hair types and styles.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favorite aspects of this Dyson hair dryer is its acoustic silencer — it significantly reduces noise levels, which has been a total game-changer for my hair care routine, especially during early morning styling sessions.

For the quality of results you get, this Black Friday hair dryer deal is well worth considering. Yes, it's still an investment, but the combination of heat protection, reduced drying time, and professional-level styling capabilities justifies the cost.

At $349, you're getting Dyson's best hair care innovation at a more reasonable price point.