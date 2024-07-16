I love this robot vacuum and it just crashed to $125 in unbeatable Prime Day deal

In January this year, after months of wavering, I finally bought a robot vacuum, and it immediately surpassed my expectations. On the recommendation of a friend I went for the Lubluelu SL60D, the white version of which is reduced to just $125 in the Prime Day sale .

I feared that a cheaper robot vacuum like the Lubluelu would get stuck constantly, or fail to map out my house correctly, or simply wouldn’t pick up much dirt, but all my fears were unfounded; It’s been a valuable tool in the constant war on mess that takes place in a family home.

Lubluelu SL60D Robot Vacuum: was $169 now $125

The Lubluelu SL60D has LiDAR navigation to map out your rooms, and can both vacuum and mop. The 26% saving available in the Prime Day sale brings the white version of the SL60D down to just $125, which is an outstanding deal on a reliable robot vacuum that’s already a lot cheaper than the most expensive models from Roomba and others.

I wasn’t prepared to spend big money on a robot vacuum from Roomba or others, and I’m glad that I didn’t — the Lubluelu SL60D does exactly what I expected from a robot vacuum, and for a lot less.

Given that there are two kids and a very fluffy cat in our house, the floors are in constant need of attention, and the robot vacuum patrols the kitchen and front room to help with the cleaning, covering both wooden floors and carpet. The Lubluelu SL60D connected to my WiFi easily and is controlled via an app, where you can see the areas it's mapped out.

There are still some frustrations with the Lubluelu, most of which would be common to any robot vacuum. You have to tidy up to give it a clear path, and it does still get stuck sometimes — I have one table in particular that it gets trapped under — but occasionally having to free it is a lot less work than actually vacuuming the floors myself.

Aside from freeing it sometimes, emptying the dust container and filling the water tank, there’s not much I have to do to keep the robot running. I use the vacuum and mop settings on the Lubluelu, but have barely scratched the surface of the features available in the app, which include setting the exact zones you want cleaned.

It’s not a complete solution — I still have to give the floors a more intensive mopping every few weeks, and the traditional vacuum comes out from time to time to get areas the robot struggles with, but the Lubluelu SL60D has definitely been a useful addition to my house.

